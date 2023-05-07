Indian Railways: Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express To Be Faster Now, Timings Revised

Indian Railways is currently working on the expansion of Vande Bharat trains in India. Along with it, the Indian transporter is working on the optimisation of various operational routes in the nation. As a part of this optimisation, Indian Railways has changed the timing of the semi-high speed train operated on the Chennai-Mysuru. The train covers a distance of 500 km between Mysuru and Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MGR Chennai Central railway station in 6 hours and 25 minutes.

Making changes in the schedule of the train, the national transporter has shaved ten minutes off the travel duration on this route. At the railway station at Katpadi Junction, the time has been changed. The new timing will take effect starting the next week. However, the train will still be operated on the route for six days a week.

Also read: London Metro Commuters Break Glass Window To Escape Smoke-Filled Cabin, Video Surfaces

20607 UP Dr MGR Chennai Central - Mysuru Vande Bharat Express will now depart from Katpadi Junction at 07:13 instead of 07:21 on May 15, 2023. In place of its scheduled arrival time of 17:36, the 20608 Dn Mysuru - Dr MGR Chennai Central Vande Bharat Express will arrive at Katpadi railway station at 17:33. It will stop at the railway station for 4 minutes in one direction and 2 minutes in the other. The train schedules at all other stations, however, won't alter.

The Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express has been operational since November 11, 2022. Since the inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the train has been a success, operating with 100 percent occupancy. It was also the fifth unit of the semi-high-speed train to become operational. During its journey, the train covers multiple stations improving connectivity for Chennai, Katpadi, Bengaluru, and Mysuru.

Meanwhile, Indian Railways is planning on deploying the train on two new routes. One of these trains will be the first to be operated in Northeast India between Guwahati and New Jalpaiguri, while the other will be the first train to be operated in Bihar between Patna and Ranchi.