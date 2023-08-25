Indian Railways Commissions Longest Rail Flyover Between Gudur And Manubolu: Check Pics

South Central Railway has been continuously upgrading its rail infrastructure to ease train movements over its rail network for facilitating handling of more number of trains, while easing operational constraints. As part of this, a new rail flyover i.e., Rail over Rail (RoR) has been constructed and commissioned between Gudur – Manubolu railway stations in Vijayawada Division. This rail flyover has been constructed by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) as part of the Third line works between Gudur – Manubolu. The Gudur – Manubolu Rail Flyover is the 7th Rail over Rail (RoR) across South Central Railways. Stretching for a distance of 2.2 kms, this is also the longest RoR / Rail Flyover over the Zone. The previous longest Rail Flyover on the Zone was only 40 meters.

The 2.2 Kms Electrified Railway Flyover has been completed within two years with State-of-the-art technology. The flyover consists of PSC (Pre-stressed Concrete) and Composite girders which have inherent high torsional resistance and lower overall maintenance costs. In addition, high grade concrete and structural steel was used for the Substructure, PSC Girders and Slab of the Flyover. Further, the dimensions of the bridge were planned in such a way that facilitated smooth execution of the project within the available Railway land, thereby avoiding any land acquisition. This single line Rail Flyover between Gudur – Manubolu has been designed to handle traffic in both directions and is fit to handle trains with 32.5 Tonnes of axle load.



Gudur railway station, located in the busy Grand Trunk Route, is an important interchange point between South Central Railway and Southern Railway handling all types of train movements. The new rail flyover will helps easing the train movements in this saturated section. The commissioning of the Rail Flyover will facilitate simultaneous movements of trains between Vijayawada to Renigunta and Chennai to Vijayawada, while passing through Gudur station. Previously, one of the train movements had to be stopped for facilitating movement in other direction. The simultaneous reception and dispatch facilities facilitated by the Rail Flyover will eliminate detentions on account of cross-movements, improve average speed of the trains and enhance operational efficiency of the train movements in the section.

Shri Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, SCR has complimented the Officers and Staff of Team SCR and RVNL officials for constructing a Rail flyover with state of the art technology. He stated that this kind of Rail Bridge is very much needed at Gudur Station as the number of trains dealt at this station has been continuously increasing at this critical interchange point and a major junction. He also stated that this will help in drastically reducing the waiting period of Trains while approaching the busy Gudur Station.