The world's highest rail bridge, which is being built over river Chenab in Jammu and Kashmir will soon bring all-weather rail connectivity to Kashmir, the Ministry of Railways said. The bridge will provide the much-needed all-weather connectivity between Kashmir and the rest of the country. "With 88 percent completion of deck launching, Chenab bridge will soon bring all weather rail connectivity to Kashmir," informed the Ministry of Railways on its official Twitter handle.

This bridge is the world's highest railway bridge and is part of the ambitious Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link (USBRL) project carried out by Northern Railways at an estimated cost of Rs 28,000 crore.

Chenab Bridge, the world's highest railway bridge, is 1315 m long. It will be 35 meters higher than the Eiffel Tower in Paris. The World's Highest Railway Bridge is designed to withstand high wind speeds up to 266 km/hour. It is also designed for blast load in consultation with DRDO for the first time in India.

The Railways said that the Bridge will remain operational at a restricted speed of 30 km/hour even after the removal of one pier/trestle. It can also bear earthquake forces of the highest intensity zone-V in India

