NewsRailways
INDIAN RAILWAYS

Shri Ramayana Yatra: First Bharat Gaurav tourist train arrives in Nepal’s Janakpur

The train operating on the Ramayana Circuit will also cover the religious destination of Janakpur (Nepal) for the first time, in addition to other popular destinations such as Ayodhya and Nandigram, reports PTI.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2022, 07:59 PM IST
  • The Bharat Gaurav Train had 500 Indian tourists on board
  • The train covers multiple destinations on the Ramayana Circuit
  • The tourists will visit Janaki temple for darshan

Trending Photos

Shri Ramayana Yatra: First Bharat Gaurav tourist train arrives in Nepal’s Janakpur

The inaugural Bharat Gaurav train, which connects Ramayana Circuit destinations in India and Nepal, arrived in Nepal's Janakpur, carrying 500 Indian tourists. The 14-coach train arrived at Janakpur Dham station on Tuesday after departing from Delhi's Safdarjung railway station. The Indian government launched this initiative to connect all of the major locations associated with Lord Ram and Sita and create the Ramayana Circuit. 

The train operating on the Ramayana Circuit will also cover the religious destination of Janakpur (Nepal) for the first time, in addition to other popular destinations such as Ayodhya, Nandigram, Sitamarhui, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, Panchvati (Nasik), Hampi, Rameshwaram, and Bhadrachalam.

On Thursday, Chief Minister of Madhesh Pradesh Lalbabu Raut, Minister of Industry, Tourism and Forest of Madhesh Pradesh Shatrughan Mahato, Mayor of Janakpurdham Manoj Kumar Shah, General Manager of Nepal Railways Niranjan Jha, Counsellor of Embassy of India in Kathmandu Prasanna Srivastava welcomed the passengers on board the train.

Also read: Indian Railways’ Bharat Gaurav train to have theme-based coaches, yoga facility

The tourists will visit Janaki temple for darshan, witness a cultural programme on the premises of Janaki Temple and participate in Ganga Aarti, according to a press release from the Indian Embassy.

On June 24, they will visit Janakpurdham before proceeding to Sitmarhi by road for the onward journey on the Ramayana Circuit route by the Bharat Gaurav Train. The train is expected to boost tourism in India and Nepal further, the Indian Embassy said.

With inputs from PTI

Indian RailwaysBharat Gaurav TrainIRCTCShri Ramayana Yatra

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Maharashtra Crisis -- Will the Thackeray family lose Shiv Sena?
DNA Video
DNA: President Elections -- Understand the basic difference between opposition parties and BJP
DNA Video
DNA: Over 1000 died in Afghanistan earthquake
DNA Video
DNA: Presidential Elections 2022 -- Untold story of Draupadi Murmu
DNA Video
DNA: Maharashtra Crisis -- Why did rebel MLAs move to Guwahati?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Maharashtra Crisis -- Meaning of split in Shiv Sena?
DNA Video
DNA: Know about Eknath Shinde, who brought storm in Shiv Sena
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 22, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Is Uddhav Thackeray's government set to fall in Maharashtra?
DNA Video
DNA: Draupadi Murmu Vs Yashwant Sinha -- Who will become the next President of India?