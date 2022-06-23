The inaugural Bharat Gaurav train, which connects Ramayana Circuit destinations in India and Nepal, arrived in Nepal's Janakpur, carrying 500 Indian tourists. The 14-coach train arrived at Janakpur Dham station on Tuesday after departing from Delhi's Safdarjung railway station. The Indian government launched this initiative to connect all of the major locations associated with Lord Ram and Sita and create the Ramayana Circuit.

The train operating on the Ramayana Circuit will also cover the religious destination of Janakpur (Nepal) for the first time, in addition to other popular destinations such as Ayodhya, Nandigram, Sitamarhui, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, Panchvati (Nasik), Hampi, Rameshwaram, and Bhadrachalam.

On Thursday, Chief Minister of Madhesh Pradesh Lalbabu Raut, Minister of Industry, Tourism and Forest of Madhesh Pradesh Shatrughan Mahato, Mayor of Janakpurdham Manoj Kumar Shah, General Manager of Nepal Railways Niranjan Jha, Counsellor of Embassy of India in Kathmandu Prasanna Srivastava welcomed the passengers on board the train.

The tourists will visit Janaki temple for darshan, witness a cultural programme on the premises of Janaki Temple and participate in Ganga Aarti, according to a press release from the Indian Embassy.

On June 24, they will visit Janakpurdham before proceeding to Sitmarhi by road for the onward journey on the Ramayana Circuit route by the Bharat Gaurav Train. The train is expected to boost tourism in India and Nepal further, the Indian Embassy said.

With inputs from PTI