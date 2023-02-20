Indian Railways: Delhi Home to 46 Stations, 13 to be Revived - Check Full List Here

Although most people are familiar with the names of only five or six railway stations that are majorly used in the national capital, Delhi is home to 46 big and small stations. Most of these railway stations are on the brink of elimination. However, the Ministry of Railways will reconstruct around a dozen of them under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. A total of 13 stations including Adarsh Nagar, Anand Vihar, Bijwasan, Old Delhi, Delhi Cantt., Sarai Rohilla, Shahdara, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Narela, New Delhi, Sabzi Mandi, Safdarjung and Tilak Bridge will be rebuilt under this scheme.



Out of the 46, Old Delhi is the only central station, through which many railway lines spread in different directions like Panipat, Rohtak, Rewari, Mathura and Ghaziabad among others. The Rewari line was earlier a metre gauge railway line, which has now been converted into broad gauge. Also, the lines to Mathura, Ghaziabad, Ambala and Rohtak have been electrified up to Shakur Basti. Bypass lines and ring line have also been electrified.



A line has also been opened from Shahdara towards Shamli. Along with this, a line from the Ring Railway in Delhi starts from Nizamuddin and joins the Rewari line at Patel Nagar, before further connecting to the Rohtak line at Daya Basti.



Apart from these, there are two bypass lines -- Nizamuddin-Ghaziabad bypass and Daya Basti-Azadpur bypass. Usually goods trains pass through the latter. Most of the trains going towards Punjab depart from Old Delhi (DLI) or New Delhi (NDLS) stations. Similarly, South Zone trains run from New Delhi or Hazrat Nizamuddin station.



Eastbound trains depart from Old Delhi, New Delhi and Anand Vihar Terminal. Trains to Rajasthan start from Old Delhi, New Delhi or Sarai Rohilla (DEE) stations. Trains run on different routes from all the 46 railway stations of Delhi, a comprehensive list of which is as follows:



1. Adarsh Nagar Delhi station (ANDI) - Delhi-Panipat line



2. Anand Vihar Halt (ANVR) - Ghaziabad Bypass line



3. Anand Vihar Terminal (ANVT)- Ghaziabad Bypass,



4. Indra Puri Halt (DLPI) - Ring Line



5. Okhla (OKA) - Mathura



6. Kirtinagar (KRTN) - Ring Line



7. Khera Kalan (KHKN) Delhi-Panipat



8. Ghevra (GHE) - Rohtak



9. Chanakyapuri (CNKP) - Ring Line



10. Tilak Bridge (TKJ) - Mathura line



11. Tughlakabad (TKD) - Mathura



12. Daya Basti (DBSI) - Rohtak



13. Delhi Kishanganj (DKZ) - Delhi-Rohtak



14. Delhi Safdarjung (DSJ) - Ring Line



15. Delhi Sarai Rohilla (DEE) - Delhi - Rewari



16. Delhi Azadpur (DAZ) Delhi - Panipat



17. Delhi Cantt. (DEC) - (Delhi- Rewari)



18. Delhi Junction (DLI) -- New Delhi-Mumbai, New Delhi-Chennai, Howrah-Gaya-Delhi line, Delhi-Ahmedabad Highspeed Rail corridor



19. Delhi Shahdara Junction (DSA) - Delhi - Ghaziabad



20. New Delhi (NDLS) - Delhi - Mathura Line



21. Narela (NUR) - Delhi-Panipat



22. Nangloi (NNO) - Delhi-Rohtak



23. Naraina Vihar (NRVR) - Ring Line



24. Patel Nagar (PTNR) - Delhi - Rewari



25. Palam (PM) - Rewari Line



26. Pragati Maidan (PGMD) - Delhi - Mathura



27. Brar Square (BRSQ) - Ring Line



28. Badli (BHD) - Delhi-Panipat



29. Bijwasan (BWSN) - Delhi-Rewari



30. Mangolpuri (MGLP) - Delhi-Rohtak



31. Mandawali Chander Vihar (MWC) - Ghaziabad Bypass



32. Mundka (MQC) - Delhi-Rohtak



33. Lajpat Nagar (LPNR) - Ring Line



34. Lodhi Colony (LDCY) - Ring Line



35. Vivek Vihar (VVB) - Delhi-Ghaziabad



36. Vivekanand Puri Halt (VVKP) - Delhi-Rohtak



37. Shakur Basti (SSB) - Delhi-Rohtak



38. Shahabad Mohammadpur (SMDP) - Delhi-Rewari



39. Shivaji Bridge (CSB) - Delhi-Mathura



40. Sadar Bazar (DSB) - Delhi-Mathura



41. Sabzi Mandi (SZM) - Delhi-Panipat



42. Sardar Patel Marg (SDPR) - Ring Line



43. Sarojini Nagar (SOJ) - Ring Line



44. Sewa Nagar (SWNR) - Ring Line



45. Hazrat Nizamuddin (NZM) - Delhi-Mathura



46. Holambi Kalan (HUK)- Delhi-Panipat



Considering the population and importance of Delhi, it is undeniable that the railways is one of the best transport systems within this city and the rest of India. Indian Railways has done an impeccable job in providing affordable means of transport for short and long distances, however, a lot of work still needs to be done on the cleanliness and maintenance fronts.



Nevertheless, it is the most preferred mode of transport for the majority of the people. According to railway estimates, Delhi's railway stations will get a complete makeover in the coming years and passengers will get access to several modern facilities.