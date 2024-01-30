Indian Railways: Dense Fog Delays 19 Delhi-Bound Trains - Check List Here

Fog is causing serious disruption to railways’ operation in the northern province of the country. As a dense layer of fog engulfed the capital city - New Delhi, resulted in the delay of as many as 19 Delhi-bound trains on Tuesday.

Among the trains running behind schedule owing to inclement weather were the Jammu Tawi-Delhi Express, Howrah-Delhi Dorontho, Howrah-Delhi Rajdhani Express, Bhubaneswar-Delhi Rajdhani Express, Dibrugarh-Delhi Rajdhani Express and the Puri-Delhi Express.

The Rewa-Anand Vihar Terminal, Bhagalpur-Anandvihar Express, Banaras-Delhi Express, Chennai-Delhi Express, Hyderabad-Delhi Express and the Ranikamlapati-Hazrat Nizamuddin Express were also affected by the dog.

Additionally, the Jammu Tawi-Ajmer Express, Delhi-Rajendra Nagar Terminal Express, Jabalpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Express, Delhi-Sealdah Rajdhani, Delhi-Moga Express, Delhi-Mumbai Central Rajdhani and the Nizamuddin-Bengaluru Rajdhani Express were also running late on account of the dog, according to railway officials.

Passengers at the New Delhi Railway Station were stranded as the trains ran behind schedule.

Meanwhile, flight operations were also disrupted at the Delhi airport on account of the thick fog across the national capital on Tuesday morning.

The airport issued an advisory on Tuesday stating that flights not meeting the CAT III (Category III) standards might encounter disturbances during landings and take-offs.

The airport advisory also urged passengers to contact airlines for updated information with regard to the status of flights.

Dense fog has thrown flight services haywire this month, reducing both general and runway visual range visibility.

The prevailing situation has led to a disruption of flight movement, with the visibility falling below the required standards.

Even on Monday, the prevailing fog and cold affected rail and air traffic in the national capital, with several trains and flights delayed.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted fog across several parts of the national capital on Tuesday.