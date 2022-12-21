Indian Railways group reservation rules, ticket booking procedure and more: All you need to know

Indian Railways is one of the most convenient and affordable means of transport for Indians. The behemoth organisation offers all kinds of travelling facilities to people embarking on a long journey. But before travelling in the trains, people need to be aware of the multiple rules made by the organisation for passengers' convenience. Here we are discussing the guidelines of the railways for group travel reservations. We explain all the rules and regulations you need to know if you plan a journey with your group.

Indian Railways Group Reservation: Application

To get a group reservation, the passenger must submit an application to the Chief Reservation Supervisor (CRS). In the application, the applicants must provide relevant information like the reason for travelling and the documentation related to the trip. For instance, if the group reservation is for the people attending a marriage, then the application must be submitted with the marriage invitation card.

Indian Railways Group Reservation: Booking procedure

The guidelines stipulate which railway officer must receive the application according to how many people are included in the group reservation. Suppose you want to reserve space for up to 50 passengers in the train's sleeper carriage. In that case, you must submit an application to the Chief Reservation Supervisor, who is stationed at the closest significant railway station.

The Assistant Commercial Manager or Divisional Commercial Manager must receive an application if there are more than 50 and up to 100 passengers. The application must be given to the Senior DCM if you wish to make a reservation for more than 100 people. In the AC coach of the train, CRS can only permit group reservations for 10 seats. You must apply to senior officers for any additional seats.

The applicants need to submit 3 copies of the application forms to the relevant officers. Furthermore, the application needs details like the list of passengers with name and age, train numbers, and the date of the trip. The group also needs to nominate a leader with his name, address, and phone number in the application.