Indian Railways has been working relentlessly to connect all the states and cities pan-India making India’s rail network the largest in the world. Having said that, Indian Railways achieved another milestone as Intercity Express running from Bahraich gets direct rail connectivity to Ayodhya and Varanasi. This initiative is said to benefit the people of Shravasti and neighbouring country Nepal.

जय श्री राम, जय श्री काशी विश्वनाथ



बहराइच से चलने वाली इंटरसिटी एक्सप्रेस से अयोध्या और वाराणसी के लिए पहली बार मिली सीधी रेल कनेक्टिविटी, इससे श्रावस्ती एवं पड़ोसी राष्ट्र नेपाल के लोगों को भी होगा लाभ। pic.twitter.com/JTsjoybg9P — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) August 23, 2022

Indian Railways took to Twitter to share the news. “Jai Shri Ram, Jai Shri Kashi Vishwanath! Intercity Express running from Bahraich got direct rail connectivity to Ayodhya and Varanasi for the first time, this would also benefit the people of Shravasti and neighboring country Nepal,” read the tweet in Hindi.

A few days ago, Indian Railways also decided to extend railway services of Varanasi-Gonda express to Bahraich. Earlier, the Varanasi-Gonda train services used to stay confined to Gonda which created issues for passengers who wished to travel to Bahraich. But with this decision, rail passengers will now be able to travel directly to Bahraich from Varanasi.

Here's the new train schedule of Varanasi-Gonda-Varanasi Express:

Train no. 14213/14214, Varanasi-Gonda-Varanasi express has now been extended to Bahraich.

Train No. 14213 will start its journey from Varanasi at 14.10 hrs to reach Gonda at 20.20 hrs, followed by Payagpur at 21.00 hrs, and finally reaching Bahraich, at 21.45 hrs.

Meanwhile, Train No. 14214 will leave Bahraich at 05.15 hrs and arrive in Varanasi at 13.40 hrs. The train will leave Payagpur at 05.46 hrs and Gonda at 06.50 hrs. The timing and stoppage of the Bahraich-Varanasi Express will remain the same at the remaining stations. No changes are being made there.

Indian Railways may now focus on connecting Delhi to Mantralaya and Bahraich to Nepalganj. The wor on these rail routes may commence soon.