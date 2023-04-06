Indian Railways: IRCTC Flags Off Guru Kripa Yatra Tourist Train From Lucknow

The maiden journey of the Guru Kirpa Yatra tourist train of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) was flagged off from Lucknow's Charbagh railway station on Wednesday. Uttar Pradesh minister Jaiveer Singh, Baldev Singh Aulakh, and other dignitaries attended the flag-off ceremony. A part of the Bharat Gaurav series of tourist trains, the Guru Kirpa Yatra train will cover sacred places associated with the Sikh religion across the country.

Chief Regional Manager of IRCTC Ajit Kumar Sinha said, "For the convenience of Sikh Pilgrims, the 10-night and 11-day journey will conclude in Lucknow on April 15, 2023."

During the journey, the train covers eight places: Anandpur Sahib, Kiratpur Sahib, Sirhind, Amritsar, Bhatinda, Nanded, Bidar, and Patna. Pilgrims on board the train will visit Anandpur Sahib, Kiratpur Sahib, Sirhind - Gurudwara Sri Fatehgarh Sahib, Amritsar- Sri Akal Takht, and Golden Temple, Bhatinda - Sri Damdama Sahib, Nanded - Takht Sachkhand Sri Hazur Sahib, Bidar - Gurudwara Sri Guru Nanak Jhira Sahib and Patna - Gurudwara Sri Harmandirji Sahib, rail officials said. Boarding and deboarding will be at four stations: Lucknow, Sitapur, Pilibhit, and Bareilly.

Sri Guru Kirpa Yatra Ex Amritsar by Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train. Embark upon a divine journey to the sacred gurudwaras.



— IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) April 4, 2023

The purpose of the IRCTC Bharat Gaurav train is to display well-known Indian sites, sculptures, dancing styles, and other cultural icons that are a source of national pride. These trains contain between 600 and 700 seats in total, and each coach is equipped with unarmed guards, an infotainment system, and CCTV cameras. The trains contain a pantry car that is well-equipped for cooking fresh meals onboard that are based on regional cuisines and served at the appropriate passenger seats.