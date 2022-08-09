Tatkal Ticket Booking: Whenever you travel by Indian Railways, you have to book an advanced ticket before the journey. However, sometimes it happens that suddenly you have to travel by train and in such a situation, either one has to buy sitting ticket from the station or one can buy Tatkal tickets from the counter or IRCTC. While getting a Tatkal ticket, chances are you will not get confirmed ticket as it may be in Waitlist or RAC. IRCTC and Indian Railways have made some changes on how to book confirmed train tickets. In this article, we are going to tell you some of the ways by which you will never have to face any problem in the Tatkal Rail Ticket Booking and are able to book a confirmed train ticket.

Latest ticket booking rule

Along with Indian Railways, IRCTC also keeps on making changes in ticket booking option. To make booking easy for the passengers, IRCTC has made another big change, so that you will not face any difficulty in getting tickets. Since IRCTC and Railways keep on making changes from time to time, it is essential for travellers to be updated with the latest rules in order to avoid any inconvenience.

Keep track of time

While booking a Tatkal ticket, it's essential to be on the right side of the clock as any delay can result in unconfirmed ticket. AC Tatkal Ticket booking starts from 10 AM everyday, while Sleeper Class booking starts from 11 AM. Timing matters in Tatkal ticket booking and if you book at the right time, then you will not have any problem and you will be able to get a confirmed ticket, otherwise you may have to face trouble.

How to book Tatkal Ticket?

1) Before booking Tatkal Ticket, keep your travel list ready

2) This will help you not to enter the details of passengers again on the IRCTC website

3) Once the travel list is ready, you can save it and keep it

4) After this, as soon as the booking starts, you just have to go to confirm button

5) As soon as the travel list is selected, the details of all the passengers will appear itself

6) Now the payment option will come in front of you

7) After this, here you can use UPI, Credit / Debit Card to make payment.