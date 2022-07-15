NewsRailways
Indian Railways: IRCTC launches flight tour package to Nepal, price starts at Rs 38,400

Indian Railways: IRCTC introduces a 4 nights/5 days ‘Naturally Nepal’ air tour package starting at Rs 38,400, here’s how you can book. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Pallavi Mehra|Last Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 07:57 PM IST
  • IRCTC introduces ‘Naturally Nepal’ air tour package
  • The tour package offers 4N/5D stay in Nepal
  • The air tour package will include air travel along with local transportation facilities

Indian Railways: IRCTC launches flight tour package to Nepal, price starts at Rs 38,400

Indian Railways leave no stone unturned when it comes to giving passengers the most comfortable train journey possible. From commencing special trains to introducing trains and flight tour packages, Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) gives the best possible offers. 

After receiving a very good response from the public on various tour packages, IRCTC has now introduced an air tour package ‘Naturally Nepal’ to the neighbouring country Nepal. “Witness the natural scenic beauty & magnificence of religion in Nepal with the IRCTC Air tour package starts at ₹38,400/- pp* onwards for 6D/5N,” read the tweet of IRCTC. 

Here’s all you need to know about IRCTC'S 'Naturally Nepal' tour: 

Duration of the tour: 

The tour will be 4-nights/5-days long where tourists will get to visit religious and culturally rich places like Kathmandu and Pokhara. The package will be available from August 8-September 30. 

Cost of the tour: 

For a group of 10, the cost per person would be Rs 39,400

For six people, the cost per person would be Rs 41,285 

For four people, the cost per person would be Rs 42,130 

For three people, the cost per person would be Rs 38,815

For two people, the cost per person would be Rs Rs 43,170 

For between 5-11 years of age, a separate bed will be available for Rs 30,365, while the fare of a child without extra bedding will be Rs 26,015. 

Facilities available: 

The air tour package will include air travel along with local transportation facilities. Breakfast and dinner will be served. 

How to book this package? 

Interested passengers can book the ‘Naturally Nepal’ package by visiting IRCTC’s website. For more details click HERE. 

