Indian Railways: Passenger Complains Of Woman Smoking ‘Marijuana' All Night Long On Tatanagar-Katihar Express

Smoking cigarettes in public place is a punishable offence under the Indian Penal Code, and more so, in public transport services, where such acts can be spotted easily. Yet, we often hear of people smoking in front of fellow passengers either on a plane or a train. Recently, social media influence Bobby Kataria was fined for smoking on a flight. In another such incidence, Indian Railways fined a passenger for smoking on a train. However, this hasn't stopped other such offenders, who continue to engage in such activities on trains.

In one such incidence, a passenger posted a video on the microblogging platform, Twitter, complaining to the Railway Minister of India, Ashwini Vaishnaw, of a woman smoking “marijuana and cigarettes" inside the train, "all night long". As per the passenger named Parmanand kumar Saw, the incident took place on the Tatanagar-Katihar Express.

@AshwiniVaishnaw

इन लड़कियों ने रात भर गांजा और सीक्रेट करें पिया है

Yah log Asansol mein chadhi thi Tata Katihar train mein pic.twitter.com/vo5YwI3DIf — Parmanand kumar Saw (@Parmana93518260) February 27, 2023

Sharing his displeasure, he wrote that the woman boarded the train in Asansol, and had spent the entire night smoking “marijuana and cigarettes". He wrote, "Yah log Asansol mein chadhi thi Tata Katihar train mein". In response to his tweet, Railway Seva requested more information on the journey.

“Sir, we request you to please share the journey details (PNR/Train No.) and Mobile No. with us preferably via DM. You may also raise your concern directly on http://railmadad.indianrailways.gov.in or dial 139 for speedy redressal," wrote Railway Seva.

In a similar incidence, a video of man smoking on a train went viral, after a passenger named Manish Jain shared the video on Twitter. As per the information shared by the passenger, an RPF personnel came to the train's coach at Bandikui Station in the Dausa District of Rajasthan and warned the young men not to smoke on the train.

Laws for smoking in trains

Smoking cigarettes in public places is prohibited by law under Section 278 of the Indian Penal Code. Similarly, under Section 167 of the Railways Act, smoking in trains is prohibited. Also, according to Section 20 of the NDPS Act, holding a small quantity of marijuana is a punishable offence.