हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Railways

Indian Railways IRCTC Update: Over 320 trains cancelled on May 27, check full list

IRCTC Update: Indian Railways has cancelled over 320 trains on Friday (May 27) due to operational and maintenance reasons. Check the full list here. 

Indian Railways IRCTC Update: Over 320 trains cancelled on May 27, check full list
Image for representation

The Indian Railways has cancelled over 320 trains on Friday (May 27) due to operational and maintenance reasons, as mentioned in a statement. Earlier, Railways cancelled more than 350 trains on Thursday (May 26) due to operational reasons.  Although Railways has not clarified the exact reason for the cancellation of trains, last month, almost 670 trains were cancelled to facilitate coal supply to and from coal producing states like Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand.

According to the update on IRCTC website, 287 trains scheduled to depart on May 27 were fully cancelled and 41 trains were partially cancelled on May 27, causing inconvenience to passengers. 

Also read: Indian Railways announces rail ticket bookings via QR code scanning - Here’s the step-by-step guide!

Check list of fully cancelled trains on May 27, 2022 (Friday)

00109 , 00464 , 01511 , 01512 , 01521 , 01522 , 01523 , 01524 , 01525 , 01526 , 01527 , 01528 , 01529 , 01530 , 01531 , 01532 , 01533 , 01767 , 01768 , 03047 , 03085 , 03086 , 03087 , 03094 , 03101 , 03130 , 03591 , 03592 , 03641 , 03642 , 03643 , 03644 , 03645 , 03646 , 03647 , 03648 , 04379 , 04380 , 04463 , 04464 , 04997 , 04998 , 05005 , 05043 , 05053 , 05091 , 05092 , 05093 , 05094 , 05331 , 05332 , 05334 , 05366 , 05371 , 05372 , 05373 , 05374 , 05753 , 05754 , 06431 , 06443 , 06444 , 06449 , 06450 , 06451 , 06452 , 06591 , 07029 , 07906 , 07907 , 08167 , 08438 , 08641 , 08642 , 08647 , 08648 , 08649 , 08650 , 08653 , 08654 , 08658 , 08659 , 08660 , 08661 , 08669 , 08670 , 08671 , 08672 , 08679 , 08680 , 08695 , 08696 , 08705 , 08706 , 08709 , 08710 , 08737 , 08738 , 08739 , 08740 , 08754 , 08755 , 08861 , 08862 , 09431 , 09432 , 09433 , 09434 , 09451 , 09483 , 09497 , 09498 , 10101 , 10102 , 11123 , 11124 , 11265 , 11266 , 11421 , 11422 , 12081 , 12082 , 12157 , 12158 , 12383 , 12384 , 12529 , 12530 , 12571 , 12623 , 12624 , 12812 , 12883 , 12884 , 12885 , 12886 , 13011 , 13015 , 13016 , 13017 , 13018 , 13021 , 13023 , 13027 , 13028 , 13029 , 13030 , 13031 , 13032 , 13033 , 13034 , 13045 , 13046 , 13053 , 13054 , 13063 , 13064 , 13105 , 13106 , 13141 , 13142 , 13145 , 13146 , 13153 , 13154 , 13156 , 13159 , 13163 , 13170 , 13185 , 13186 , 13187 , 13188 , 13465 , 13466 , 14307 , 14308 , 14803 , 14804 , 14819 , 14820 , 14821 , 14822 , 15009 , 15010 , 15048 , 15051 , 15069 , 15070 , 15113 , 15114 , 15203 , 15204 , 15612 , 15615 , 15616 , 15722 , 15777 , 15778 , 15960 , 15961 , 16301 , 16302 , 16327 , 16328 , 16525 , 16526 , 16791 , 18003 , 18004 , 18011 , 18012 , 18013 , 18014 , 18023 , 18027 , 18028 , 18085 , 18086 , 18115 , 18116 , 18235 , 18236 , 18247 , 18248 , 18413 , 18414 , 20948 , 20949 , 22198 , 22321 , 22322 , 22453 , 22454 , 31311 , 31312 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31617 , 31622 , 31711 , 31712 , 32211 , 34111 , 34112 , 34352 , 34412 , 34511 , 34711 , 34714 , 37211 , 37213 , 37214 , 37216 , 37253 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37309 , 37312 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37335 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37354 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37611 , 37614 , 37657 , 37658 , 37731 , 37732 , 37782 , 37783 , 37785 , 37786 , 52965 , 52966

Earlier, as a part of the Digital India initiative, Indian Railways announced rail ticket bookings via QR code scanning. The payment for the same can be made via UPI-based mobile apps like PayTM, PhonePe, and Freecharge. Passengers can also avail of tickets for long journeys from the Automatic Ticket Vending Machine (ATVM) at the stations. 

Check list of cancelled trains: Step-by-step guide

Step 1: Visit enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey
Step 2: Select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen
Step 3: Click on Cancelled Trains option
Step 4: Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Indian RailwaysIRCTCTrainsRailways
Next
Story

Noida: 12-year-old boy hosts birthday party on Aqua line metro, becomes first one to do so

Must Watch

PT2M7S

Zee Top 10: Both the terrorists who killed actress Amreen were killed