The Indian Railways has cancelled over 320 trains on Friday (May 27) due to operational and maintenance reasons, as mentioned in a statement. Earlier, Railways cancelled more than 350 trains on Thursday (May 26) due to operational reasons. Although Railways has not clarified the exact reason for the cancellation of trains, last month, almost 670 trains were cancelled to facilitate coal supply to and from coal producing states like Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand.

According to the update on IRCTC website, 287 trains scheduled to depart on May 27 were fully cancelled and 41 trains were partially cancelled on May 27, causing inconvenience to passengers.

Also read: Indian Railways announces rail ticket bookings via QR code scanning - Here’s the step-by-step guide!

Check list of fully cancelled trains on May 27, 2022 (Friday)

00109 , 00464 , 01511 , 01512 , 01521 , 01522 , 01523 , 01524 , 01525 , 01526 , 01527 , 01528 , 01529 , 01530 , 01531 , 01532 , 01533 , 01767 , 01768 , 03047 , 03085 , 03086 , 03087 , 03094 , 03101 , 03130 , 03591 , 03592 , 03641 , 03642 , 03643 , 03644 , 03645 , 03646 , 03647 , 03648 , 04379 , 04380 , 04463 , 04464 , 04997 , 04998 , 05005 , 05043 , 05053 , 05091 , 05092 , 05093 , 05094 , 05331 , 05332 , 05334 , 05366 , 05371 , 05372 , 05373 , 05374 , 05753 , 05754 , 06431 , 06443 , 06444 , 06449 , 06450 , 06451 , 06452 , 06591 , 07029 , 07906 , 07907 , 08167 , 08438 , 08641 , 08642 , 08647 , 08648 , 08649 , 08650 , 08653 , 08654 , 08658 , 08659 , 08660 , 08661 , 08669 , 08670 , 08671 , 08672 , 08679 , 08680 , 08695 , 08696 , 08705 , 08706 , 08709 , 08710 , 08737 , 08738 , 08739 , 08740 , 08754 , 08755 , 08861 , 08862 , 09431 , 09432 , 09433 , 09434 , 09451 , 09483 , 09497 , 09498 , 10101 , 10102 , 11123 , 11124 , 11265 , 11266 , 11421 , 11422 , 12081 , 12082 , 12157 , 12158 , 12383 , 12384 , 12529 , 12530 , 12571 , 12623 , 12624 , 12812 , 12883 , 12884 , 12885 , 12886 , 13011 , 13015 , 13016 , 13017 , 13018 , 13021 , 13023 , 13027 , 13028 , 13029 , 13030 , 13031 , 13032 , 13033 , 13034 , 13045 , 13046 , 13053 , 13054 , 13063 , 13064 , 13105 , 13106 , 13141 , 13142 , 13145 , 13146 , 13153 , 13154 , 13156 , 13159 , 13163 , 13170 , 13185 , 13186 , 13187 , 13188 , 13465 , 13466 , 14307 , 14308 , 14803 , 14804 , 14819 , 14820 , 14821 , 14822 , 15009 , 15010 , 15048 , 15051 , 15069 , 15070 , 15113 , 15114 , 15203 , 15204 , 15612 , 15615 , 15616 , 15722 , 15777 , 15778 , 15960 , 15961 , 16301 , 16302 , 16327 , 16328 , 16525 , 16526 , 16791 , 18003 , 18004 , 18011 , 18012 , 18013 , 18014 , 18023 , 18027 , 18028 , 18085 , 18086 , 18115 , 18116 , 18235 , 18236 , 18247 , 18248 , 18413 , 18414 , 20948 , 20949 , 22198 , 22321 , 22322 , 22453 , 22454 , 31311 , 31312 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31617 , 31622 , 31711 , 31712 , 32211 , 34111 , 34112 , 34352 , 34412 , 34511 , 34711 , 34714 , 37211 , 37213 , 37214 , 37216 , 37253 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37309 , 37312 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37335 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37354 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37611 , 37614 , 37657 , 37658 , 37731 , 37732 , 37782 , 37783 , 37785 , 37786 , 52965 , 52966

Earlier, as a part of the Digital India initiative, Indian Railways announced rail ticket bookings via QR code scanning. The payment for the same can be made via UPI-based mobile apps like PayTM, PhonePe, and Freecharge. Passengers can also avail of tickets for long journeys from the Automatic Ticket Vending Machine (ATVM) at the stations.

Check list of cancelled trains: Step-by-step guide

Step 1: Visit enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey

Step 2: Select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen

Step 3: Click on Cancelled Trains option

Step 4: Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details.

Live TV

#mute