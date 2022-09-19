NewsRailways
INDIAN RAILWAYS

Indian Railways: Jaisalmer station to get heritage look with airport-like facilities, Check pics HERE

Indian Railways: Jaisalmer station to get heritage look with airport-like facilities at a cost of Rs 148 crore, reports PTI. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Pallavi Mehra|Last Updated: Sep 19, 2022, 09:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Jaisalmer railway station to get heritage look,
  • The Railway station will also have airport-like facilities
  • Indian Railways revealed the new design for Jaisalmer station, check pics

Trending Photos

Indian Railways: Jaisalmer station to get heritage look with airport-like facilities, Check pics HERE

After revamping several railway stations pan-India, and brainstorming over revamping various stations, the Indian Railways has revealed the new design of the Jaisalmer railway station. The Jaisalmer railway station will undergo a makeover at Rs 148 crore under which it will get a heritage look with airport-like facilities in two years. The redevelopment of Jaisalmer railway station, which is important from the strategic and tourism point of view, is being done by the construction department of the railways. Indian Railways took to Twitter to share the design of the soon-to-be redeveloped Jaisalmer Railway station. “Binding Traditional Heritage & Modernity: Proposed design of the to-be redeveloped Jaisalmer Railway Station, Rajasthan,” read the tweet. 

"Along with making Jaisalmer railway station three-storey, a heritage look would also be given. Like the airport, food courts, well-equipped waiting rooms, lifts, escalators, AC and non-AC restrooms, and modern machines for cleaning will be present," Divisional Railway Manager Geetika Pandey said.

A company from Bikaner has taken the responsibility of completing the modernization work of Jaisalmer railway station. All the preparations for the redevelopment of the station have been completed by the company, she said.

Also read: Indian Railways: Need a confirmed Tatkal ticket during festive season? Follow THESE simple steps while booking through IRCTC

The work is likely to start in September this month. Pandey said the redevelopment of Jaisalmer railway station located in the Jodhpur division of the North-Western Railway is being done as per the intention of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav.

The contract for the work has been awarded to Bikaner-based construction company SKT SGCCL (JV), the official added. She said yellow stone would be used in the construction of the new building. Giving a heritage look to the station building, the identity of Jaisalmer's art and culture will be maintained with carved jharokhas, jaalis, decorative beds, chhatris, stone fencing, etc.

(With inputs from PTI)

Live Tv

Indian RailwaysJaisalmer Railway stationairport-like railway stationRajasthan

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Baduan Masjid' or 'Mahadev's Temple'?
DNA Video
DNA: Dream of riding bike in air to come true!
DNA Video
DNA: Futuristic electric plane is here!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Crimes' on 'Black Friday'
DNA Video
DNA: India's diplomatic success in Samarkand
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 16, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of those who are making 'Kartavya path' a 'Garbage Path'
DNA Video
DNA: Cheetah to return to India after 75 years
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu dominated village a property of Waqf board?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the fast spreading Khalistani virus