Indian Railways: Jaisalmer station to get heritage look with airport-like facilities, Check pics HERE

After revamping several railway stations pan-India, and brainstorming over revamping various stations, the Indian Railways has revealed the new design of the Jaisalmer railway station. The Jaisalmer railway station will undergo a makeover at Rs 148 crore under which it will get a heritage look with airport-like facilities in two years. The redevelopment of Jaisalmer railway station, which is important from the strategic and tourism point of view, is being done by the construction department of the railways. Indian Railways took to Twitter to share the design of the soon-to-be redeveloped Jaisalmer Railway station. “Binding Traditional Heritage & Modernity: Proposed design of the to-be redeveloped Jaisalmer Railway Station, Rajasthan,” read the tweet.

Binding Traditional Heritage & Modernity: Proposed design of the to-be redeveloped Jaisalmer Railway Station, Rajasthan. pic.twitter.com/7htU2RwP3C — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) September 17, 2022

"Along with making Jaisalmer railway station three-storey, a heritage look would also be given. Like the airport, food courts, well-equipped waiting rooms, lifts, escalators, AC and non-AC restrooms, and modern machines for cleaning will be present," Divisional Railway Manager Geetika Pandey said.

A company from Bikaner has taken the responsibility of completing the modernization work of Jaisalmer railway station. All the preparations for the redevelopment of the station have been completed by the company, she said.

The work is likely to start in September this month. Pandey said the redevelopment of Jaisalmer railway station located in the Jodhpur division of the North-Western Railway is being done as per the intention of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav.

The contract for the work has been awarded to Bikaner-based construction company SKT SGCCL (JV), the official added. She said yellow stone would be used in the construction of the new building. Giving a heritage look to the station building, the identity of Jaisalmer's art and culture will be maintained with carved jharokhas, jaalis, decorative beds, chhatris, stone fencing, etc.

(With inputs from PTI)