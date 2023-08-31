Indian Railways: Jaya Verma Sinha Takes Charge As First Women CEO And Chairperson

The government has appointed Jaya Verma Sinha as the first woman CEO and Chairperson of the Railway Board, the apex decision-making body for the national transporter. She was at the centre stage of the railways' media interactions recently when, as the Member (Operations and Business Development), she explained the complex signalling system after the tragic Balasore accident which killed nearly 300 people. "The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of Jaya Verma Sinha, Indian Railway Management Services (IRMS), Member (Operations & Business Development), Railway Board to the post of Chairman & Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Railway Board," an order said.

She will assume charge on or after September 1 and her tenure will be till August 31, 2024. Sinha is slated to retire on October 1, but will be re-employed the same day till her tenure gets over. She succeeds Anil Kumar Lahoti. An Alumnus of the Allahabad University, Sinha joined the Indian Railway Traffic Service in 1988 and worked in Northern Railway, S E Railway and Eastern Railway.

She also worked as Railway Advisor in the High Commission of India, Dhaka, Bangladesh for four years. The Maitree Express from Kolkata to Dhaka was inaugurated during her tenure in Bangladesh. She also worked as the Divisional Railway Manager, Eastern Railway, Sealdah Division.

Also, Indian Railways has constructed and commissioned a new rail flyover i.e., Rail over Rail (RoR) between Gudur – Manubolu railway stations in Vijayawada Division. This rail flyover has been constructed by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) as part of the Third line works between Gudur – Manubolu. The Gudur – Manubolu Rail Flyover is the 7th Rail over Rail (RoR) across South Central Railways. Stretching for a distance of 2.2 kms, this is also the longest RoR / Rail Flyover over the Zone. The previous longest Rail Flyover on the Zone was only 40 meters.