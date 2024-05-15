Indian Railways News: Summer Special Trains Introduced By South Western Railway; Check List, Routes

As the summer travel season heats up, the South Western Railway (SWR) has rolled out a series of special trains to accommodate the surge in passenger demand. These special services are designed to enhance travel experiences and ensure smoother journeys for commuters. Let's delve into the details of these special trains and their schedules.

KSR Bengaluru-Rourkela-SMVT Bengaluru Summer Express Special (Train Numbers 06249/06250)

This special express train will operate between KSR Bengaluru and SMVT Bengaluru via Rourkela, covering key stations like Jolarpettai, Vijayawada, Vizianagaram, Rayagada, Titilagarh, and Sambalpur. Departing from KSR Bengaluru at 9:15 pm on May 17, the outbound journey will reach Rourkela at 5 am on May 19. The return journey from Rourkela will commence at 7 am on May 19, arriving back at KSR Bengaluru at 2 pm on May 20.

SMVT Bengaluru-Khurda Road-SMVT Bengaluru Summer Express Special (Train Numbers 06251/06252 and 06253/06254)

These special express trains will operate between SMVT Bengaluru and Khurda Road, passing through important stations such as Jolarpettai, Vijayawada, Vizianagaram, Sambalpur, Cuttack, and Bhubaneswar. The first set of trains will depart from SMVT Bengaluru at 10:15 am on May 18, with the return journey reaching SMVT Bengaluru at 10:55 pm on May 21. The second set will depart from SMVT Bengaluru at 11 pm on May 21 and return at 10:40 pm on May 24.

SMVT Bengaluru-Kharagpur-SMVT Bengaluru Summer Express Special (Train Numbers 06259/06260)

This special express train will connect SMVT Bengaluru with Kharagpur via Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Bhadrak, and Baleshwar. Departing from SMVT Bengaluru at 10:15 am on May 25, the outbound journey will arrive at Kharagpur at 7:30 pm on May 26. The return journey from Kharagpur will commence at 10:15 pm on May 26, reaching back at SMVT Bengaluru at 8 am on May 28.

These specially scheduled trains by South Western Railway aim to alleviate the pressure of increased passenger traffic during the summer vacation period.