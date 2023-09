Indian Railways Now Operates 34 Vande Bharat Express Trains Across India: Check Full Route List

Prime Minister Of India, Narendra Modi today flagged off nine Vande Bharat Express trains today via video conferencing. These new Vande Bharat trains join 25 existing semi-high speed trains in India, taking the total number of VB routes to 34 across various states and union territories of India. Speaking on the occasion the Prime Minister called the flag off of nine Vande Bharat Trains an unprecedented occasion of modern connectivity in the country. PM Modi further said that the trains started today are more modern and comfortable.

He said these Vande Bharat Trains are symbols of a new enthusiasm of new India and there's a growing craze of Vande Bharat among the rail passengers as more than one crore eleven lakh passengers have travelled in Vande Bharat trains till date. “This speed and scale of infrastructure development in the country is exactly matching the aspirations of 140 crore Indians”, he said.

Vande Bharat Express: Complete Route List

Route 1: New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express

Route 2: New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Vande Bharat Express

Route 3: Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express

Route 4: New Delhi-Amb Andaura Vande Bharat Express

Route 5: Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express

Route 6: Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat Express

Route 7: Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express

Route 8: Secunderabad -Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express

Route 9: Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express

Route 10: Mumbai-Shirdi Vande Bharat Express

Route 11: Hazrat Nizamuddin-Rani Kamlapati Bhopal Vande Bharat Express

Route 12: Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express

Route 13: Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express

Route 14: Ajmer-Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat Express

Route 15: Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express

Route 16: Thiruvananthapuram-Kasargod Vande Bharat Express

Route 17: Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express

Route 18: New Jalpaiguri-Guwahati Vande Bharat Express

Route 19: Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express

Route 20: Khajurao-Bhopal-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express

Route 21: Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express

Route 22: Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express

Route 23: Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express

Route 24: Lucknow-Gorakhpur Vande Bharat Express

Route 25: Jodhpur-Sabarmati Vande Bharat Express

Route 26: Udaipur-Jaipur Vande Bharat Express

Route 27: Tirunelveli-Madurai- Chennai Vande Bharat Express

Route 28: Rourkela-Bhubaneswar-Puri Vande Bharat Express

Route 29: Patna-Howrah Vande Bharat Express

Route 30: Vijayawada-Chennai (via Renigunta) Vande Bharat Express

Route 31: Chennai- Tirunelveli Vande Bharat Express

Route 32: Kasaragod-Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express

Route 33: Hyderabad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express

Route 34: Jamnagar-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express

About Vande Bharat Express

The project to manufacture indigenous semi-high-speed trainsets now called Vande Bharat Express began in mid-2017, and within 18 months, ICF Chennai completed Train18. India's first semi-high-speed train was renamed Vande Bharat Express in January 2019 to emphasize its made-in-India status. The train achieved a maximum speed of 180 kmph on the Kota-Sawai Madhopur section. The new trainset gets 25 improvements over the previous rakes.

Vande Bharat Express: Saffron Paint

The upcoming Vande Bharat Express trains will get a new Orange-Dark Grey paint scheme as against the current generation of semi-high speed trains with white-blue livery. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that this Saffron colour is inspired by the 'Tricolour'. The colour scheme has a larger spread on the train, giving it a more prominent appeal as compared to the current Vande Bharat Express trains, where a blue strip runs at the side of the train.