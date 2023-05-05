Indian Railways Passenger Gets Injured By Broken Handle On Train's Seat, IRCTC Responds

Indian Railways is the biggest transporter in the nation, offering connectivity nationwide. With such a wide range, the organisation transports lakhs of passengers daily. Among these travellers, some passengers have to face inconvenience at times. These incidents are often highlighted on social media, and railways take action accordingly. Adding to the list of such incidents, a man shared his story on Twitter, showing a handle sticking out of his seat. The man called the handle dangerous and a potential hazard.

In his tweet with the picture of the handle, Mukhtar Ali also said that he was hurt because of the handle, and his jeans were also damaged. In a later tweet, he also mentions that the injury was painful and he needed help from a doctor. Mentioning his problems, he also shared his PNR number seeking help.

After his tweet, Indian Railways took cognizance of the problem and responded to the tweet addressing the need for help. The official railways account tweeted, "Please share your PNR/UTS details and mobile no. preferably via DM so that we may register it as a complaint. You may also raise your concern directly on http://railmadad.indianrailways.gov.in or dial 139 for speedy redressal." In another tweet, the account also said that the grievance was escalated to the concerned official.

@RailwaySeva look at this handle it damaged my butt and trouser sitting in 15036 seat no 29 C2. Please fix this it is so dangerous pic.twitter.com/DatJAjRGjz May 1, 2023

The tweet has now got over four thousand impressions and the attention of social media users along with it. Many social media users came forward with their stories and grievances. One of the social media users said, "I had an issue while travelling in sleeper coache. Some people got into the coach and were creating nuisance. They even occupied my seat. I really appreciate the timely response by railways on tweet. In no time an official called me. He came with a constable and sorted the issue."

While other netizens took sides with Mukhtar and demanded compensation for the injured passenger. One of the users commented on the post, saying, "RailwaySeva @RailMinIndia should compensate him for the injury."