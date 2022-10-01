Indian Railways: Patna Junction gets new executive lounge with modern facilities for passengers, check pics

Indian Railways is on a spree of developing railway stations across India. In the same effort, the behemoth organisation has upgraded the Patna Junction railway station in Bihar by giving it an executive lounge for passengers. The news of the lounge was shared by the official Twitter handle of the Ministry of Railways with pictures showing the new lounge. The new lounge has been developed with state-of-the-art facilities and is aimed at making the journey more comfortable for the passengers using it.

It is to be noted that this is not the first railway station that the organization has upgraded; before this, the organization worked on multiple stations in different cities. Before this, a Lucknow Junction Railway station was given similar modern lounge facilities.

भारतीय रेल द्वारा बिहार के पटना जंक्शन स्टेशन पर यात्रियों के लिए एक्जीक्यूटिव लाउंज शुरू किया गया है। अत्याधुनिक सुविधाओं से सुसज्जित यह लाउंज यात्रियों के सफर को और आरामदायक बनाएगा। pic.twitter.com/rU8RGIXcrK — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) September 29, 2022

In order to improve passenger convenience and the expansion of Indian Railways, IRCTC proposes the idea of AC executive lounges. Thivim Railway Station recently received improved passenger relaxing amenities. To further improve passengers' traveling experience, a leisure and wellness facility that included a wellness chair and a virtual reality room was opened.

The Executive Lounge at Thanjavur Station (SR), which includes value-added facilities such as air conditioning, sofa sets, LED television with a musical system, a travel desk, Wi-Fi, a mini-cloak room, and a beverage-cum-snacks stall, was inaugurated in April to help travellers unwind and revitalise.

Meanwhile, Indian Railways is now constructing escalators and lifts for the elderly, young, and travellers with special needs. As part of the "Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan," Indian Railways is erecting elevators and escalators in train stations across the country to make it easier for those with disabilities, the elderly, and young children to move around on railroad platforms. So far, there are 497 stations where either lifts or escalators have been provided, according to a statement from the Ministry of Railways.

According to the Ministry of Railways' official information, escalators have been erected in state capitals, cities with a population of more than 10 lakh, or stations with a daily foot traffic of more than 25,000. Up until August 2022, 339 stations have been equipped with 1090 escalators.