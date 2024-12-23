Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted the working of 'Kavach' installed by his ministry in the trains as parts of north India witness dense fog. Highlighting the system's ability to operate in challenging weather conditions, he said that the pilots don't have to look outside for a signal. "Dense fog outside. Kavach shows the signal right inside the cab. The pilot doesn't have to look outside for signal," Vaishnaw posted on X.

According to the Ministry of Railways, the Kavach is Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system which has been developed indigenously. The ATP system is a highly technology intensive system which requires safety certification of the highest order.

The Role Of 'Kavach' In Trains

"Kavach aids the Loco Pilot in running of train within specified speed limits by automatic application of brakes in case Loco Pilot fails to do so and also helps the trains to run safely during inclement weather," the release issued by Railways Ministry read.

The first field trials on the passenger trains started in February 2016, the release read, adding that three firms were approved in 2018-19, for supply of Kavach version 3.2, based on the experience gained and the Independent Safety Assessment of the system by Independent Safety Assessor (ISA).

The next phase of Kavach implementation is being planned as the project for equipping 10,000 Locomotives has been finalised. 69 loco sheds have been prepared for equipping with Kavach, the release read, adding that 3 OEMs are approved for supply of Kavach System currently.

To increase capacity and scale of implementation, trials and approval of more OEMs are at different stages, the release said. By now more than 9000 technicians, operators and engineers have been trained on Kavach technology.

"The cost for the provision of Track Side including Station equipment of Kavach is approximately Rs. 50 Lakhs/Km and cost for the provision of Kavach equipment on locomotives is approximately Rs. 80 Lakh/Loco," the Ministry of Railways said.

The funds utilised on Kavach works so far is Rs. 1547 Crores. The allocation of funds during the year 2024-25 is Rs. 1112.57 Crores. Requisite funds are made available as per the progress of works.