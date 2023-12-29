Indian Railways: PM Modi To Launch Amrit Bharat Express Trains To Launch Tomorrow - Check Routes

Amrit Bharat Express train is referred to as the common man’s Vande Bharat Express train. Recently, Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw examined the train at New Delhi railway station and revealed that it will come with a push-pull technology for better average speed. Now, it is revealed that PM Modi will flag-off not one but two Amrit Bharat Express trains tomorrow. Alongside, the prime minister will also flag off a new Vande Bharat Express train that will run between Mumbai and Jalna. Talking of Amrit Bharat trains, both of these will be flagged off from the redeveloped Ayodhya Dham Railway Station.

Amrit Bharat Express Train: Routes

The two routes that Amrit Bharat Express trains will operate on are - Darbhanga-Delhi and Malda-Bengaluru. The Darbhanga-Delhi Amrit Bharat Express will go via Ayodhya to reach West Bengal. The second one will connect Malda Town, West Bengal to Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminus in Bengaluru.

Amrit Bharat Express Train: Coaches

The Vande Sadharan Express will consist of 22 coaches and 2 locomotives. Unlike the Vande Bharat Express, this will be a push-pull setup. There will be 12 sleeper coaches and 8 coaches for unreserved class. In total, the Vande Sadharan train will be able to accommodate 1,800 passengers. Also, there will be 2 luggage bogies on this train.

Amrit Bharat Express Train: Engine & Speed

The train will boast a top speed of 130 kmph, but it is expected to top out at around 110 kmph, given the factors and hindrances on tracks. It will use two WAP-5 locomotives in a slightly modified form.

Amrit Bharat Express Train: Facilities & Features

For starters, the Vande Sadharan Express will be a non-AC train. Interestingly, it will feature sealed gangways between coaches, CCTV cameras, sensor-based taps, electric outlets, bio-vacuum toilets, LED lights, modern switches, fans, and passenger information system. Furthermore, every seat will have mobile charging ports. On the contrary, it will skip out on automatic closing doors and onboard catering.