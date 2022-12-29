Indian Railways services disrupted due to dense foggy weather, trains delayed

Indian Railways has been facing a lot of trouble in its scheduled operations in the Northern zone because of dense fog. Multiple trains have been delayed for the same reason in the past few days. With the continuation of the same situation, passengers faced a lot of trouble as several trains were delayed due to foggy weather conditions, Railway officials said on Thursday. According to railway officials, Hyderabad-New Delhi Express, Kalka- Howrah Netaji express, Gaya- New Delhi Mahabodhi Express, and Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express were running late by 1:30 hours.

While Barauni to New Delhi Special, Ayodhya Cantt- Delhi Express, Rajgir- New Delhi Shramjeevi express, and Pratapgarh-new Delhi Padmavat Express were running late by 1:45 hours. The officials added that Raigarh- Nizamuddin express and Jabalpur Nizamuddin Express is late by 3:30 hours.

While Lucknow-New Delhi Express, Raxaul- Anand Vihar Sadbhavna Express, Howrah- New Delhi Poorva Express and Muzaffarpur-Anand Vihar Express is late by 1:15 hours, 2:45 hours, 2:30 hours, 2 hours, respectively.

Earlier on Christmas, Northern Railways had said in a statement that several trains were also delayed due to low visibility. On Wednesday, as many as 100 flights were disrupted in Delhi alone as the city continues to reel under severe cold conditions with a thick layer of fog over it again. Entire north India is currently witnessing a cold wave and dense foggy conditions due to which visibility dipped massively, according to the India Meteorological Department.

(With ANI inputs)