Indian Railways Takes Prompt Action After Video of Men Smoking on Train Goes Viral

Smoking cigarettes in public places is prohibited by law. Similarly, under Section 167 of the Railways Act, smoking in trains is prohibited under Section 167 of the Railways Act. However, this did not stop young men from smoking a cigarette on a train full of people and children sitting on the berths next to him. The video of the smoking man was recorded by a co-passenger and was shared on social media. The passenger who recorded the video also shared that the young men hurled abuses at their co-passengers upon objection.

The video of the incident was shared by a passenger named Manish Jain on Twitter and is now going viral on the internet. Sharing the video on the social media platform Jain wrote, "Passengers Lighting Cigarettes in front of Kids & Senior Citizens and abusing when all are stopping them., Train No 14322 Coach S-5 Seat Number 39-40. Please take action as soon as possible." In his tweet, he also tagged IRCTC along with the Railway Ministry.

Addressing the tweet Railway Seva replied to his post saying, "Sir, we request you to please share the journey details (PNR/UTS No.) and Mobile No. with us via DM. You may also raise your concern directly at http://railmadad.indianrailways.gov.in or dial 139 for speedy redressal." Taking cognizance of the action, Railway Police took prompt action and reached the coach to stop the smoker.

@IRCTCofficial @RailMinIndia Passengers Lighting Cigarettes in front of Kids & Senior Citizen and abusing when all are stopping them., Train No 14322 Coach S-5 Seat Number’s 39-40.

As per the information shared by the passenger, an RPF personnel came to the train's coach at Bandikui Station in the Dausa District of Rajasthan and warned the young men not to smoke on the train.

The incident was reported from Train No. 14322, Bhuj-Barielly Ala Hazrat Express, where a man was smoking a cigarette in the train compartment while seated next to other passengers, according to the tweet.