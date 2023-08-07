trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2645671
NewsRailways
INDIAN RAILWAYS

Indian Railways To Begin First International Train Services Between India-Bhutan Soon

The railway link between India and Bhutan is aimed at aiding tourism between the two nations while also improving bilateral relations.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 10:42 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Indian Railways To Begin First International Train Services Between India-Bhutan Soon Image for representation

Indian Railways is set to start international train services between India and Bhutan. The train between the neighbouring countries will be operated from Assam in India and will be aimed at improving tourism between the two nations. Addressing the ongoing progress into the matter, India's External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said that Bhutan is "very keen" to increase points for the movement of tourists.

As per ANI's report, EAM Dr S Jaishankar said, "We are in talks on the Rail link between Bhutan and Assam, Bhutan is very keen to open more points for tourists and it is very good for Assam, Says EAM Dr S Jaishankar."

Also read: PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone For Redevelopment Of 508 Railway Stations Across India - Check Complete List

Earlier, Bhutan Live reported that the survey to start the construction of the railway link between India and Bhutan had been completed in April 2023. The railway line will connect Bhutan's Gelephu and Kokrajar in India's Assam. The construction work of this 57-km railway link is expected to be completed by 2026 and will be funded by the Indian government. It is to be noted that the train on this route will be operated by the Northeastern Frontier (NF) Railways.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train