Indian Railways To Develop Thrissur Station With Airport Like Infra, Gets Rs 300 Crore Budget

Indian Railways is working on the development of the railway network across the nation. As a part of this development, the Thrissur railway station will be modernised with a new design. PK Krishnadas, the chairman of the Passenger Amenities Committee (PAC) of the Railway Ministry, visited the development of the Thrissur railway station on Wednesday and revealed that Rs 300 crores had been approved to build it similarly to the airport. P K Krishnadas went to the train station to look at the amenities for passengers and other amenities that were there.

PK Krishnadas said, "300 crores have been sanctioned for the development of Thrissur railway station. The amount was allocated to develop a railway station similar to the airport. Guruvayur railway station has also been allocated Rs 10 crore under the Amrit Nagaram station project."

"The modernization of Thrissur railway station will be completed by 2025. 300 crores have been allocated for the project. The action is taken considering Thrissur's cultural heritage and the importance of Thrissur Pooram. The railway station will have a wide range of facilities, including a supermarket and a rest centre," he added.

Informing that a 12-member Passenger Amenities Committee visited Thrissur Railway Station to review the project, PK Krishnadas said, "The tender process for the modernization of Ernakulam Kollam railway stations has been completed. 52 railway stations in India will be upgraded to airport status."

"Rs 12 crores have been sanctioned for modernization of Guruvayur railway station. The amount is included in the Amritbharat station project and has been allocated for the construction, roof construction of the platform, and other development activities," he added.

(With ANI Inputs)