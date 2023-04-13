Indian Railways To Offer Designated Berths For Specially-Abled Passengers In Select Trains

The Indian Railways has announced to earmark berths, preferably lower ones, for specially-abled travellers and their attendants in select trains. The announcement is made to ensure comfortable travel for people with disabilities, said the railways. However, the reserved seats for such passengers is limited to only mail and express trains for now. This facility was already in place for the elderly and women travelling alone or with small children and is an extension for the same.

The Indian Railways already offer concessions in fare to four categories of disabled persons -- orthopedically handicapped/paraplegic persons and mentally retarded persons who cannot travel without an escort, completely blind persons and the totally deaf and dumb travelling alone or with an escort.

In an order to its various zones issued on March 31, 2023 the Railway Board has said that four berths in Sleeper class (two lower and two middle), two berths in 3 AC (one lower and one middle), two berths in 3E class (one lower and one middle) will be reserved for people with disabilities and their attendants, reported PTI.

In Garib Rath trains, a provision has been made to reserve two lower berths and two upper berths for persons with disabilities. However, for this facility they will have to pay full fare.

Apart from this, in AC chair car trains two seats will be reserved for the 'Divyang' or persons with disabilities.