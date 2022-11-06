Indian Railways to redevelop Dakaniya Talav Station in Rajasthan with MODERN facilities; Check pics

Indian Railways has been working relentlessly to give the existing railway stations a new look along with all the modern facilities. This redevelopment of stations will provide passengers the ease of travelling as the revamped railway stations will be equipped with modern airport-like facilities. Currently, Indian Railways is redeveloping around 400 stations across India to enhance the travelling experience. The construction of station infrastructure will adopt green building technology and facilities to make it Divyangjan-friendly. Having said that, the Ministry of Railways recently shared a glimpse of the to-be redeveloped Dakaniya Talav Railway Station in Rajasthan. The glance shows the proposed design of the surrounding areas as well.

The pictures reveal an airport-like design for the station. Moreover, based on the photos the surrounding areas of the station will have an ample amount of greenery to give the station a lively look. The photos also show a more extensive parking area for the vehicles that come to the railway station.

The Ministry of Railways took to Twitter to share the news. "Dazzling & Astounding: The proposed design of the to-be redeveloped Dakaniya Talav Railway Station in Rajasthan," read the tweet of the Ministry of Railways.

The Ministry of Railways previously shared a glimpse of multiple development projects like Secundrabad Railway station, Udaipur Railway station, Bengaluru Cantonment Railway Station, and many others. Further, among 40 stations, Ayodhya, Tirupati, Puri, Somnath, Rameswaram, Madurai, Sabarmati, Jammu Tawi, Gwalior, Lucknow (Charbagh), Chennai Egamore, and Gaya are some major stations where work is awarded and in progress in different stages of Survey, Site Mobilization and Construction.

Whereas, New Delhi, CSMT, Kanpur Central, Chandigarh, Prayagraj, Kanyakumari, Ajni (Nagpur), Ghaziabad, Ludhiana, Cuttack, Banglore Cantt., Ahmedabad, Jodhpur and Delhi Cantt. are those Stations where work is under Tendering stage and likely to be awarded in next 4-5 months.