Indian Railways to Redevelop Gwalior Station With World-Class Amenities, First Design Pics Out

Indian Railways has been working on the growth of the railway network. As part of this new development, besides the use of Vande Bharat trains, the government is also working on the development and modernisation of railway stations across the country. Among these "to be modernised" stations is Gwalior Junction Railway. Sharing the update on Twitter Railway Ministry shared pictures of the proposed design of the railway station with modern amenities and world-class design.

In the tweet, the Railway Ministry wrote, "Scripting a new chapter for Gwalior! Get ready to experience the best of modern amenities. Have a look at the proposed world-class design of Gwalior Junction Railway Station."

On January 23, 2023, Railway GM inspected Gwalior station's redevelopment work and also sanctioned a sum of Rs 534.70 crore for the redevelopment work of the station. This amount will be used to modernised the station with an airport-like design and amenities. These stations will now be equipped with a roomy roof plaza, amenities like a food court, waiting room, children's play area, and a space reserved for local goods, among other things.

Scripting a new chapter for Gwalior! Get ready to experience the best of modern amenities. Have a look at the proposed world-class design of Gwalior Junction Railway Station. #NayeBharatKaNayaStation pic.twitter.com/ig2g1KrWUs — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) February 4, 2023

Besides, the government has plans to develop 40 railway stations across India, including Ayodhya, Tirupati, Puri, Somnath, Rameswaram, Madurai, Sabarmati, Jammu Tawi, Lucknow (Charbagh), Chennai Egamore, and Gaya are some major stations where work is awarded and in progress in different stages of Survey, Site Mobilization, and Construction. Whereas New Delhi, CSMT, Kanpur Central, Chandigarh, Prayagraj, Kanyakumari, Ajni (Nagpur), Ghaziabad, Ludhiana, Cuttack, Banglore Cantt., Ahmedabad, Jodhpur, and Delhi Cantt.

Previously the Railway Ministry has also shared the proposed design of multiple other railway stations like Ghaziabad Railway Station, Udaipur Railway station, Dakaniya Talav Railway Station, Mumbai's CSMT, New Delhi Railway Station, Secundrabad Railway station, Bengaluru Cantonment Railway Station, and many others.