Indian Railways to rename Ahmedabad-Delhi Sampark Kranti train to Akshardam Express

Honouring Pramukh Swami Maharaj, the spiritual leader of the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, the Sampark Kranti Express train between Ahmedabad and Delhi will be renamed the Akshardham Express, according to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. As part of the month-long Pramukh Swami centenary festivities of the BAPS Swaminarayan sect, which began on December 14 with the inauguration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and current BAPS chief Mahant Swami Maharaj, Vaishnaw made the statement on Monday.

"As a tribute to Pramukh Swami Maharaj, the Sampark Kranti Express connecting Delhi and Ahmedabad will soon be renamed as Akshardham Express," Vaishnaw told reporters at Pramukh Swami Maharaj Nagar, which has been set up over 600 acres on the outskirts of Ahmedabad city.

Vaishnaw took the blessings of current BAPS chief Mahant Swami Maharaj and lauded the sect's humanitarian work. Pramukh Swami Maharaj was born on December 7, 1921, and became chief of the BAPS Swaminarayan sect in 1950. He died on August 13, 2016.

With PTI inputs