Indian Railways To Scrap Baby Berth Project? Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Says This

The Indian Railways has been working to make changes in the sleeper and above category coaches to make the people's journey comfortable. While it introduced additional mattresses for side lower berth in some trains, it also ran a pilot project for baby berth seats. As a pilot, the Indian Railways provided two baby berths in Lucknow Mail on a trial basis to facilitate ease of travel for mothers travelling with babies.

When asked about the government's plan to install baby berth seats in all trains, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Rajya Sabha that the pilot project revealed problems faced by the passengers. "To facilitate ease of travel for mothers travelling with their babies, two baby berths were provided as an attachment to two lower berths in one coach of Train No. 12229/30 Lucknow Mail on a trial basis," the minister said in a written reply.

Vaishnaw further said that while passengers appreciated the railway's initiative, they also shared their problems caused by the baby berth attachment.

Happy Mother's Day.

A baby berth has been introduced in Coach no 194129/ B4, berth no 12 & 60 in Lucknow Mail, to facilitate mothers traveling with their baby. Fitted baby seat is foldable about hinge and is secured with a stopper. @AshwiniVaishnaw @RailMinIndia @GM_NRly pic.twitter.com/w5xZFJYoy1 — DRM Lucknow NR (@drm_lko) May 8, 2022

"Initial passenger feedback appreciated the effort. However, inter-alia issues of restricted luggage space below the seat and reduced knee space between the seats causing inconvenience to passengers have been observed," he added.

The minister shared that the Indian Railways is working to make modifications and upgradation in passenger coaches accordingly before rolling out the feature.

This means, if you have been expecting to get the feature soon, then you will have to wait a little longer until the railways incorporates the changes desired by the passengers.

The baby berth iniative had received mix reactions from the passengers as while some praised the initiative, some termed the seats unsafe and impractical. Passengers said that the railways should have consulted the women passengers before coming up with the idea.