Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2773229
NewsRailways
INDIAN RAILWAYS

Indian Railways To Scrap Baby Berth Project? Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Says This

When asked about the government's plan to install baby berth seats in all trains, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Rajya Sabha that the pilot project revealed problems faced by the passengers. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Aug 02, 2024, 06:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Indian Railways To Scrap Baby Berth Project? Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Says This

The Indian Railways has been working to make changes in the sleeper and above category coaches to make the people's journey comfortable. While it introduced additional mattresses for side lower berth in some trains, it also ran a pilot project for baby berth seats. As a pilot, the Indian Railways provided two baby berths in Lucknow Mail on a trial basis to facilitate ease of travel for mothers travelling with babies.

When asked about the government's plan to install baby berth seats in all trains, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Rajya Sabha that the pilot project revealed problems faced by the passengers. "To facilitate ease of travel for mothers travelling with their babies, two baby berths were provided as an attachment to two lower berths in one coach of Train No. 12229/30 Lucknow Mail on a trial basis," the minister said in a written reply.

Vaishnaw further said that while passengers appreciated the railway's initiative, they also shared their problems caused by the baby berth attachment.

"Initial passenger feedback appreciated the effort. However, inter-alia issues of restricted luggage space below the seat and reduced knee space between the seats causing inconvenience to passengers have been observed," he added.

The minister shared that the Indian Railways is working to make modifications and upgradation in passenger coaches accordingly before rolling out the feature. 

This means, if you have been expecting to get the feature soon, then you will have to wait a little longer until the railways incorporates the changes desired by the passengers. 

The baby berth iniative had received mix reactions from the passengers as while some praised the initiative, some termed the seats unsafe and impractical. Passengers said that the railways should have consulted the women passengers before coming up with the idea.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Ground report - How your toll tax used?
DNA Video
DNA: How Bangladeshis occupying Indian land?
DNA Video
DNA: Is reservation going to end?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the High Court's decision on Shahi Idgah
DNA Video
DNA: Railway Minister got angry after being called a reel minister in Parliament
DNA Video
DNA: How water start dripping from new Parliament?
DNA Video
DNA: Heavy rain in Delhi, Old Rajendra Nagar flooded again
DNA Video
DNA: Has there really been a gold scam in Kedarnath Dham?
DNA Video
DNA: Banks are earning crores in name of 'minimum balance'
DNA Video
DNA: Signs of life found on Mars!