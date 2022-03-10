हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Holi 2022

Indian Railways to start THESE Holi 2022 special trains, check routes and prices

Bookings for Holi 2022 special trains started on March 2, at Passenger Reservation System and IRCTC website. 

Indian Railways to start THESE Holi 2022 special trains, check routes and prices
Image for representation

With an increase in passenger inflow due to the festival of colours just around the corner, the Indian Railways has announced the commencement of some special trains with special fares for Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Mumbai.

As per officials, the Indian Railways has decided to run Holi ‘superfast trains’ from Mumbai Central and Bandra Terminus. “The bookings for these special trains started on March 2 at Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters and IRCTC website,” an official said. 

Holi 2022 special trains: 

Train No.09035: Bandra Terminus to Kothi

Departure: 11 am on March 16, 2022

Arrival: 04 am on March 17, 2022

Train No. 09036: Bhagat Ki Kothi to Bandra Terminus

Departure: 11.40 am on March 17, 2022

Arrival: 4.15 am on March 18, 2022

Train No. 09005: Bandra Terminus to Bhavnagar Terminus

Departure: 9.45 pm on March 14, 2022

Arrival: 10.30 am on March 15, 2022.

Also read: Indian Railway links to soon connect India with Nepal and Bangladesh

Check full list HERE

