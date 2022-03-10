Indian Railways to start THESE Holi 2022 special trains, check routes and prices

With an increase in passenger inflow due to the festival of colours just around the corner, the Indian Railways has announced the commencement of some special trains with special fares for Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Mumbai.
To meet the travel demand during Holi festival, WR has decided to run Holi special Superfast trains on Special fare from Mumbai Central & Bandra Terminus.
Booking of Train No. 09039, 09035, 09005 & 09006 will open from 2nd March, 2022 at PRS counters & IRCTC website. @drmbct pic.twitter.com/RXdAZlthJV
— Western Railway (@WesternRly) March 1, 2022
As per officials, the Indian Railways has decided to run Holi ‘superfast trains’ from Mumbai Central and Bandra Terminus. “The bookings for these special trains started on March 2 at Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters and IRCTC website,” an official said.
Holi 2022 special trains:
Train No.09035: Bandra Terminus to Kothi
Departure: 11 am on March 16, 2022
Arrival: 04 am on March 17, 2022
Train No. 09036: Bhagat Ki Kothi to Bandra Terminus
Departure: 11.40 am on March 17, 2022
Arrival: 4.15 am on March 18, 2022
Train No. 09005: Bandra Terminus to Bhavnagar Terminus
Departure: 9.45 pm on March 14, 2022
Arrival: 10.30 am on March 15, 2022.
