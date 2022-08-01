NewsRailways
INDIAN RAILWAYS

Indian Railways update: Enquiry Counters across India to be called 'SAHYOG', know why?

Indian Railways Update: Ministry of Railways has decided that Railway enquiry counters across India to be called 'SAHYOG,' Here's why!

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 01, 2022, 04:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Indian Railways Update: Ministry of Railways (Railway Board) has decided that Zonal Railways should modify the nomenclature of Enquiry (cum Indormation) booth/counter to 'SAHYOG' and neccessary instructions to be issued to all concerned accordingly. 

More inputs awaited.

