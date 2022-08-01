Vande Bharat Express train: After two successful train operations from Delhi-Katra and Delhi-Varanasi, the Indian Railway authorities are gearing up to send the fourth Vande Bharat train for trials by Diwali 2022. This time, Telangana may get India’s next Vande Bharat train after a trial of about two months. The train is being built at Integral Coach Factory (ICF) Chennai and the trial may begin in mid-August in the Kota Nagda section.

The train will run at a speed of 180 km and after the success of 2-3 trials, the Vande Bharat train will get approval for commercial operations. To make PM Narendra Modi’s dream of running 75 Vande Bharat trains in 75 weeks, the ICF is trying to accelerate the monthly manufacturing capacity of Vande Bharat trains.

Facilities in the Vande Bharat Trains:

The upcoming Vande Bharat trains are currently undergoing static testing before hitting the tracks. It was recently revealed that the Vande Bharat trains will get 'First-in-India' 180-degree rotating seats made by Tata Steel.

Tata Steel's Composites division bagged a Rs 145 crore bulk order for seating systems of the Vande Bharat express that includes the supply of complete seating systems for 22 train sets, with 16 coaches in each train set. This will be the first time India-made seats will be installed in semi-high speed trains. These Vande Bharat trains are being prepared to replace Shatabdi express trains.

In the Vande Bharat trains, the safety and convenience features for passengers have been improved. The biggest safety addition to these trains will be the support of the Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS) or Kavach to prevent signal passing at danger (SPAD) cases and unsafe situations arising due to overspeeding and train collisions in station areas.

The other safety features include fire detection alarms in coaches, cubicles, and toilets. Accessible emergency push buttons and emergency talk-back units through which they can speak to the loco pilot. The trains will also have a centralised coach monitoring system through which all electrical components and climate control will be monitored.