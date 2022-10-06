Indian Railways Update: IRCTC cancels over 110 trains on October 6, Check full list HERE

Indian Railways Update: Setting out for train journey today? Then this news is for you. A day after Dussehra festivities the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has decided to cancel a total of 164 trains today on October 6, due to multiple reasons including maintenance and operational concerns. 111 trains were fully cancelled, while 53 trains were partially cancelled. This news comes a day after IRCTC cancelled over 190 trains on Vijayadashmi (Oct 5). Additionally, it has decided to divert 15 trains and reschedule 2 trains due to various reasons varying from operational work on tracks to natural disasters. Furthermore, chances are multiple trains can be cancelled on October 7 as well, based on the information on the NTES website.

The cancellation and other changes in the trains' schedule will have an effect on passengers travelling from cities like, Pune, Bina, Satara, Bhatinda, Pathankot, Gorakhpur, New Delhi, Vadodara, Ratnagiri, Madgaon, Lucknow, Varanasi and many more.

Here's the full list of IRCTC's cancelled trains on October 6:

Indian Railways tend to cancel train services every day due to various reasons, which includes work on trains, natural disasters and even derailment of trains. Full list can also be checked by going to the option of the exceptional train in the upper right corner on NTES website.

Indian Railways is the most preferred mode of transport as it is economical and make passengers reach their destination on time with utmost comfort. Indian Railways has initiated special trains to accommodate passengers with convenience and comfort of travel during festivals like Navratri, Durga Puja, Dueeshra, Diwali, and Chhath Puja. Indian Railways commenced the service of special trains to manage the passenger rush before Navratri and Durga Puja started. It has however, further increased the platform tickets at several stations of South India.