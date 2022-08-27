Indian Railways Update: AleRt rail passengers! If you have to set out for your rail journey then this news is for you. Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has decided to cancel 130 trains on August 27 due to maintenance and operational reasons. As per IRCTC, 102 trains which were scheduled to set for their respective journeys today (August 27) were cancelled, while 28 trains were partially cancelled. Rail passengers are requested to check the status of their trains before heading out for the journey. Trains have been cancelled in states including Mumbai, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Assam, Rajasthan, West Bengal, and many more. This comes after IRCTC cancelled 107 trains and partially cancelled 30 trains on August 26.

Also read: Indian Railways: Vande Bharat train hits RECORD speed with ease- Watch VIDEO

Check IRCTC's full list of cancelled trains on August 27 here:

03085 , 03086 , 03087 , 03094 , 03591 , 03592 , 04129 , 04130 , 04181 , 04182 , 04194 , 05366 , 06977 , 08429 , 08430 , 08861 , 08862 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09484 , 09499 , 09500 , 10101 , 10102 , 12129 , 12130 , 12152 , 12221 , 12222 , 12809 , 12810 , 12812 , 12833 , 12834 , 12879 , 12906 , 13309 , 13310 , 13343 , 13344 , 13425 , 15626 , 17007 , 18029 , 18030 , 18109 , 18110 , 20814 , 20822 , 20948 , 20949 , 20971 , 22512 , 22893 , 22983 , 22984 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 33657 , 33658 , 36033 , 36034 , 36855 , 37211 , 37216 , 37246 , 37247 , 37253 , 37256 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37611 , 37614 , 37657 , 37658 , 37731 , 37732 , 37823 , 37834 , 37836 , 52544 , 52590 , 52591 , 52594.