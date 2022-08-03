NewsRailways
INDIAN RAILWAYS

Indian Railways update: IRCTC cancels over 120 trains on August 3, Check full list HERE

Indian Railways update: IRCTC cancels over 120 trains on August 3 due to maintainance and operational reasons, check full list HERE. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Pallavi Mehra|Last Updated: Aug 03, 2022, 09:18 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • IRCTC cancels over 120 trains today
  • 38 trains are partially cancelled
  • Passengers are requested to check their trains' status before setting out for their journeys

Indian Railways: Alert rail passengers! If you are setting out for your train journey then this is the news for you. IRCTC has decided to cancel over 126 trains on August 3 due to maintenance and operational reasons. In addition, 38 trains were partially cancelled, sourced stations were changed for 18 trains and 20 trains were short terminated. Hence, passengers are requested to check the status of their trains before heading out.

For the convenience of passengers, Railways has updated the full list of cancelled trains HERE. Passengers are further check NTES app for details of their trains. Trains scheduled to run from and between Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Punjab, New Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, and Rajasthan, among other states stands cancelled. 

Here's the full list of cancelled trains on August 3: 

03371 KODERMA - BARKA KANA 

03372 BARKA KANA  - KODERMA 

03502 BAIDYANATHDHAM - JASIDIH JN.

03549 JASIDIH JN.  - BAIDYANATHDHAM 

03591 BOKARO STEEL CITY - ASANSOL MAIN 

03592 ASANSOL MAIN - BOKARO STEEL CITY

03607 KODERMA - BARKA KANA 

03608 BARKA KANA - KODERMA 

03657 JASIDIH JN. - BAIDYANATHDHAM 

03658 BAIDYANATHDHAM - JASIDIH JN.

04601 PATHANKOT - JOGINDER NAGAR

04602 JOGINDER NAGAR - PATHANKOT 

Passengers who have their train journeys scheduled for tomorrow should also check their trains' status as IRCTC will cancel 114 trains tomorrow. 

