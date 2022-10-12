Indian Railways Update: IRCTC cancels over 120 trains on October 12, Check full list HERE

Indian Railways Update: Setting out for train journey today? Then this news is for you. Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has decided to cancel a total of 168 trains today on October 12, due to multiple reasons including maintenance and operational concerns. 124 trains were fully cancelled, while 44 trains were partially cancelled. Additionally, it has decided to divert 14 trains and reschedule 8 trains due to various reasons varying from operational work on tracks, heavy rains and natural disasters. Furthermore, chances are multiple trains can be cancelled on October 13 as well, based on the information on the NTES website.

The cancellation and other changes in the trains' schedule will have an effect on passengers travelling from cities like, Pune, Satara, Bhatinda, Pathankot, Lucknow, Gonda, Gorakhpur, New Delhi, Vadodara, Ratnagiri, Varanasi, Kanpur Central, Sitapur, Anand vihar Jn., Amritsar Jn., Ghaziabad, and many more.

Here' the full list of IRCTC's cancelled trains on October 12:

Also read: THESE 4 Indian Railway stations listed under UNESCO's World Heritage sites will leave you awestruck

Passengers who have booked tickets via the IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts. Meanwhile, those who have booked counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund. Indian Railways tend to cancel train services every day due to various reasons, which includes work on trains, natural disasters and even derailment of trains.

Indian Railways is the most preferred mode of transport as it is economical and make passengers reach their destination on time with utmost comfort. As per Railway officials, Indian Railways will initiate special train services for Diwali and Chhath Puja, like it did during Navratri and Durga Puja 2022, to manage the passenger rush and to provide travellers the comfort of travelling. Indian Railways has however, further increased the platform tickets at several stations of South India.