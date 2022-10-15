Indian Railways Update: IRCTC cancels over 140 trains on October 15, Check full list HERE

Indian Railways Update: Alert rail passengers! Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has decided to cancel a total of 199 trains on October 15, due to various reasons including operational and maintenance works, which are to be held on tracks today. 145 trains have been fully cancelled, while 54 trains are partially cancelled today. Further, many trains will be diverted and rescheduled as a consequence of operational works on tracks, and natural disasters. Additionally, there are high chances of trains being cancelled on October 16 as well. Hence, passengers are requested to check their trains’ status before heading out for their respective journeys.

The cancellation and other changes in the trains' schedule will affect passengers travelling from cities like Pune, Lonand, Satara, Azimganj, Gorakhpur, Moradabad, Kathgodam, Pathankot, Ramnagar, Raipur, Lucknow, Varanasi, Sealdah, Sitapur, and many more.

Also read: Indian Railways to launch fifth Vande Bharat train in South India on Chennai-Bengaluru route

Here's the full list of IRCTC's cancelled trains on October 15:

Passengers who have booked tickets via the IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts. Meanwhile, those who have booked counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund. Indian Railways tend to cancel train services every day due to various reasons, which includes work on trains, natural disasters and even derailment of trains.

Indian Railways is the most preferred mode of transport as it is economical and make passengers reach their destination on time with utmost comfort. As per Railway officials, Indian Railways will initiate special train services for Diwali and Chhath Puja, like it did during Navratri and Durga Puja 2022, to manage the passenger rush and to provide travellers the comfort of travelling. Indian Railways has however, further increased the platform tickets at several stations of South India.