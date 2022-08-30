Indian Railways Update: IRCTC cancels 173 trains fully on August 30 due to operational and maintenance reasons. Further, as per an update by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) about 36 trains were partially cancelled too. Trains departing from various cities like Pathankot, Lucknow, Kanpur, New Delhi, Rampur, Moradabad, Kathgodam, Ramnagar, Guwahati, Sitapur amongst others were cancelled. This comes day after Indian Railways cancelled over 160 trains on August 29. Among those trains affected includes 24 from Lucknow due to interlocking work at the Manakpur railway station. Passengers are requested to check their train's status before setting out for their journey.

Indian Railways has further rescheduled 13 trains and diverted 30 trains today due to various reasons including derailment, natural causes and works on railway tracks. Many trains were diverted too due to the non-interlocking work taking place on the Lucknow route. An additional loop line is being constructed at the Manak Nagar railway station in Lucknow due to which many trains are either being diverted or cancelled.

Here's the full list of IRCTC's cancelled trains on August 30:

For more details, passengers can check the status of their trains on the NTES website. The website shows all updates on the cancelled trains, scheduled timings of the trains or any changes with the source station.