Indian Railways Update: IRCTC cancels over 220 trains on September 22, Check full list HERE

Indian Railways Update: If you are setting out for your train journey, then this is the news for you. Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has decided to cancel a total of 303 trains today on September 22, due to multiple reasons including maintenance and operational concerns. 223 trains were fully cancelled, while 80 trains were partially cancelled. This comes a day after IRCTC cancelled over 189 trains on September 21. Additionally, it has decided to divert 21 trains and reschedule 18 trains due to various reasons varying from operational work on tracks to natural disasters. Furthermore, chances are multiple trains can be cancelled on September 23 as well, based on the information on the NTES website.