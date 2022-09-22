NewsRailways
INDIAN RAILWAYS

Indian Railways Update: IRCTC cancels over 220 trains on September 22, Check full list HERE

Indian Railways Update: IRCTC cancels over 220 trains on September 22 due to operational and maintenance works on tracks, Check full list HERE. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 22, 2022, 08:41 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Indian Railways Update: IRCTC cancels over 220 trains on September 22, Check full list HERE

Indian Railways Update: If you are setting out for your train journey, then this is the news for you. Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has decided to cancel a total of 303 trains today on September 22, due to multiple reasons including maintenance and operational concerns. 223 trains were fully cancelled, while 80 trains were partially cancelled. This comes a day after IRCTC cancelled over 189 trains on September 21. Additionally, it has decided to divert 21 trains and reschedule 18 trains due to various reasons varying from operational work on tracks to natural disasters. Furthermore, chances are multiple trains can be cancelled on September 23 as well, based on the information on the NTES website. 

Live Tv

Indian RailwaysIRCTC cancelled trains todayTrain statusCancelled trains

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'National protest' in Japan at Shinzo Abe's state funeral
DNA Video
DNA: Why no action is being taken on potholes?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the mindset behind polluting the ocean
DNA Video
DNA: How dangerous is Putin's 'nuclear threat'?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Soft Terror Attack' on Hindu Temples in Britain
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 21, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Lottery Business in India
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gandhian analysis' of Mehbooba's radical thinking
DNA Video
DNA: Retirement plan of MiG 21
DNA Video
DNA: 'Eyewitnesses' of Mohali MMS case