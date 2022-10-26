NewsRailways
INDIAN RAILWAYS

Indian Railways Update: IRCTC cancels over 80 trains on October 26, Check full list HERE

Indian Railways Update: IRCTC cancels over 80 trains today (Oct 26) due to various reasons including maintenance works on tracks, passengers are requested to check their trains' status before heading out.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Pallavi Mehra|Last Updated: Oct 26, 2022, 08:44 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • IRCTC cancels 83 trains today
  • 37 trains were partially cancelled
  • Passengers are requested to check their trains' status before heading out

Indian Railways Update: Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has decided to cancel over 80 trains today due to various reasons including bad weather conditions, law and order situation, maintenance and operational works which are to be laid on tracks today. 86 trains have been fully cancelled, while 37 trains are partially cancelled today. Further, 8 trains are diverted and 13 are rescheduled as a consequence of operational works on tracks. The news comes a day after 172 trains were fully cancelled on October 25. Further, there are high chances that Indian Railways may cancel trains on October 27 too. 

Hence, passengers are requested to check their trains’ status before heading out for their respective journeys. The cancellation and other changes in the trains' schedule will affect passengers travelling from cities like Azimganj, Guwahati, Bhatinda, Agartala, Coimbatore, Ramnagar, Ratnagiri, Varanasi, Moradabad, Pathankot, Howrah, and many more. 

Check full list of IRCTC's cancelled trains on October 26: 

01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01885 , 01886 , 02518 , 03085 , 03086 , 03087 , 03094 , 03591 , 03592 , 04551 , 04552 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04685 , 04686 , 04699 , 04700 , 05366 , 05518 , 06802 , 06803 , 07685 , 07687 , 07688 , 07795 , 07906 , 07907 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 10101 , 10102 , 11039 , 11306 , 13345 , 13346 , 14203 , 14204 , 14213 , 14214 , 20948 , 20949 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 36033 , 36034 , 37211 , 37216 , 37246 , 37247 , 37253 , 37256 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37731 , 37732 , 37782 , 37783 , 37785 , 37786 , 52539. 

Passengers who have booked tickets via the IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts. Indian Railways tend to cancel train services every day due to various reasons, which includes work on trains, natural disasters and even derailment of trains.

 

