As per a recently release statement by IRCTC, the second Ramayana Yatra train under the Bharat Gaurav series, which was scheduled to run on August 24 has now been cancelled due to less number of passengers. Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) earlier introduced the ‘Shri Ramayan Yatra’ religious tour package by Bharat Gaurav tourist train for 19-nights and 20-days. The tour was scheduled to begin from August 24 and has been cancelled just a day prior to the departure of the train from New Delhi’s Safdarjung railway station.

The train was introduced to cover all important places related to Lord Rama including Ayodhya, Janakpur, Sitamarhi, Buxar, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, Nashik, Hampi, Rameshwaram, Kanchipuram, and Bhadrachalam. Passengers can board the train from Delhi’s Safdarjung, Tundla, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Kanpur, and Lucknow.

The second Ramayana Yatra train which was to run on 24th August has now been cancelled due to less number of passengers. This was the second train of the Ramayana series under Bharat Gaurav: IRCTC pic.twitter.com/qzoFilFWWy — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2022

Duration of the tour

The Shri Ramayana Yatra would be a 19-night and 20-day journey starting from August 24.

Places covered

Ayodhya: Ram janmbhoomi temple, Hanuman Garhi, SaryuGhat.

Nandigram: Bharat - Hanuman Temple and Bharat Kund.

Janakpur: Ram - Janki Mandir.

Sitamarhi: Janaki Mandir at Sitamarhi and Punaura Dham.

Buxar: Ram Rekha Ghat, Rameshwar Nath Temple.

Varanasi: Tulsi Manas temple, Sankat Mochan temple, Vishwanath temple & Ganga Aarti.

Sita Samahit sthal, Sitamarhi: Sita Mata temple.

Prayagraj: Bharadwaj Ashram, Ganga - Yamuna Sangam, Hanuman temple.

Shringaverpur: Shringi Rishi Samadhi & Shanta Devi Temple, Ram Chaura.

Chitrakoot: Gupta Godawari, Ramghat, Sati Anusuiya temple.

Nasik: Trayambkeshwar temple, Panchvati, Sitagufa, Kalaram temple.

Hampi: Anjanadri Hill, Virupaksha temple & Vitthal Temple.

Rameshwaram: Ramnathswami temple and Dhanushkodi.

Kanchipuram: Vishnu Kanchi, Shiva Kanchi and Kamakshi Amman temple.

Bhadrachalam: Sri Sitaram Swami Temple, Anjani Swami Temple.