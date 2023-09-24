Prime Minister Narendra Modi has flagged off India's first Vande Bharat Express to wear an all new Saffron-Grey livery, replacing the current blue-white paint scheme. The train was one among nine Vande Bharat Express trains flagged off by PM Modi in one go, on September 24, 2023, as part of a mega launch drive by Indian Railways. This is the Kerala's second Vande Bharat Express train and is scheduled to run between Kasaragod and Thiruvananthapuram Central.

The official account of the Ministry of Railways recently shared a video of the new Vande Bharat Express on micro blogging site X.com (formerly Twitter). Not only the colour scheme, the new rake is reported to get as many as 25 upgrades when compared to cuurent Vande Bharat Express trains. Following this launch, the upcoming Vande Bharat Express trains will all wear the new livery.

Vande Bharat Express: Orange-Grey Colour

The Indian Railways will replace the white and blue livery of the Vande Bharat Express trains, which has been the colour of the trains since 2018 with new orange-grey livery. Various reports suggests that the action has been taken as the white colour is difficult to maintain. However, neither Indian Railways nor Ashwini Vaishnaw has confirmed this reason for the new paint scheme.

The Railway Minister said that this Saffron colour is inspired by the 'Tricolour'. The colour scheme has a larger spread on the train, giving it a more prominent appeal as compared to the current Vande Bharat Express trains, where a blue strip runs at the side of the train.

A pristine #Kasaragod - #Thiruvananthapuram #VandeBharat Express in a new theme is all set to make its inaugural run. pic.twitter.com/FeHGQXLxMC — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) September 24, 2023

Vande Bharat Express: Upgraded Safety

The Vande Bharat Express will be fitted with the indigenous Kavach anti collision system, which is designed to preventing trains from colliding with each other. KAVACH automatically activates the train’s braking system if the driver fails to control the train as per speed restrictions. According to authorities, the system is is one of the most efficient, and cheapest safety systems globally, where the probability of error is one in 10000 years.