India's metro network fifth-largest in world with 810 km metro line: Union Minister Hardeep Puri

India currently has the fifth-largest metro network in the world. Around 810 km of metro lines are operational in 20 cities across the nation. More than 980 km of the metro network and RRTS are currently under construction in 27 cities, according to Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Pur. The minister made the comment while jointly opening the 15th Urban Mobility India (UMI) Conference and Expo 2022 in Kochi on Friday with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

"India will soon overtake advanced economies such as Japan and South Korea to become the third-largest network. These developments will lead to a significant reduction of traffic congestion and the associated air quality and emissions concerns," the Minister said.

Acknowledging the incorporation of best practices/ learnings from other countries into Indian Urban Mobility Systems, Hardeep Puri said that we have been able to learn from the experience of other countries.

The metro lines that we are introducing today are the kind of systems which are incorporating the best practices from others. Our process of indigenisation is going to contribute to also an experience wherein we will be able to share with other countries placed in a similar level of the developmental ladder, he added further.

The Minister expressed satisfaction with his association with transport and the evolution of metro systems and other transport systems over the period of five years.

The Minister congratulated the Kochi Metro for the innovative Kochi Water Metro project, which will connect 10 islands through 15 routes and will cater to more than 100,000 people daily across 78 km of the network.

The Water Metro will also provide a cheaper and more sustainable alternative to daily commuters. Inland water transport is inherently more energy efficient than road or rail transport, he said.

With inputs from IANS