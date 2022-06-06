Railways has been a preferred mode of transport for many passengers due to the allowance of unlimited luggage and as it never charged anything extra on the luggage. However, with the implementation of new luggage rules issued by the Indian Railways, passengers will now have to either limit their luggage or should be willing to pay extra just like during air travel.

The Ministry of Railways on May 29 advised people not to travel with excess luggage in its tweet. “If the luggage is more then the enjoyment of the journey will be half! Do not travel by train carrying more luggage. In case of excess baggage, go to the parcel office and book the luggage,” read the tweet.

How much luggage is allowed for free?

As per the new guidelines, a sleeper-class passenger can carry luggage upto 40kgs and will not have to pay extra. Likewise, passengers travelling in second-class are allowed to carry luggage upto 35kgs. To carry extra luggage upto 70-80 kgs, passengers will now have to book their luggage and pay extra.

Fine on excess luggage

As per the new guidelines, any rail passenger found carrying excess and un-booked baggage will have to pay six-times the luggage price. For instance, if someone is travelling 500km with excess luggage of 40 kg, the passenger has the option to book it in a luggage van by paying Rs 109. But if the passenger is caught with excess luggage during the journey, the passenger will have to pay a fine of Rs 654.

Size of the luggage

The new guidelines suggest the size of the trunks, suitcases and boxes to be a maximum of 100cms x 60cms x 25cms to be allowed as personal luggage. But if a passenger is travelling in an AC 3 tier and AC chair car compartment, then the maximum size of the suitcase/trunk/box should not exceed 55cms x 45cms x 22.5cms.

