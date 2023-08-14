IRCTC Partners DMRC To Offer QR Code-Based Delhi Metro Tickets On Ticketing Platform

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), the official online ticketing partner of the Indian Railways has inked an agreement with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to provide QR code-based metro tickets through its online platform. The MoU is signed as part of the "One India-One Ticket" initiative and is set to benefit the passengers of both IRCTC and DMRC. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) introduced the QR code-based paper ticket system on May 8, describing the development as a move towards a "more transparent and human intervention-free mechanism".

"IRCTC and DMRC entered into a MoU to introduce QR Code based ticketing for DMRC service through the IRCTC Portal as part of "One India-One Ticket" initiative. CMD IRCTC and MD DMRC signed the MoU in the presence of senior officials from the Corporations," mentioned IRCTC in a Twitter post.

The concept of issuing tokens will be gradually phased out with the introduction of these more transparent and human intervention-free and cashless mechanisms thereby facilitating more convenient, seamless, time-saving and error-fee travel, the DMRC said in a statement on May 8. Passengers will be allowed to enter the metro network within 60 minutes from the time of the issuance of such a ticket.



If a passenger fails to enter the system through the ticket within 60 minutes, the ticket will become invalid, the DMRC said. Recently DMRC launched a dedicated mobile app for its passengers with the name 'DMRC TRAVEL' for generating convenient and hassle-free mobile QR tickets for travelling across its network.

“Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that IRCTC has signed a MoU with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on August 14, 2023 for providing QR code based DMRC tickets through IRCTC Platform," IRCTC said in the press release.

It further read, “This innovative initiative is set to benefit passengers of both IRCTC and DMRC by streamlining the travel experience and reducing the time spent in queues at stations."