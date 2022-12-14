IRCTC receives over 5,000 food-related complaints on Indian Railways trains in 7 months

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has received more than 5,000 complaints related to quality of food from passengers travelling on Indian Railways trains in the past seven months, said Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Replying to a query in Lok Sabha, Vaishnaw said between April 1, 2022, and October 31, 2022, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation received a total of 5,869 complaints of food quality in trains.

"On receipt of any complaint of food quality, appropriate action, including penalty, is taken against the service provider of IRCTC. He also informed that the 'Optional Catering Service' has been introduced in all premium trains (Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto, Gatiman, Tejas, Vande Bharat) with effect from September 2019.

"It is the continuous endeavour of Indian Railways to provide good quality and hygienic food to passengers as per norms and standards prescribed by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI)," the minister said.

"In this scheme, passengers are being provided with the option, at the time of booking tickets, to opt out of the pre-paid catering facilities being provided in these trains," he said.

The IRCTC provides food to all passengers travelling on trains of the Indian Railways, apart from providing online ticket bookings as well through its portal.

With PTI inputs