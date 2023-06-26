IRCTC Suspends Employee After Gatimaan Express Passengers Served Non-Veg Food

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has suspended one of its employees after passengers on the Gatimaan Express were served non-veg food, reported IANS. As per the report, passengers travelling on Train No. 124049 from Veerangana Lakshmibai Railway Station (Jhansi) to Hazrat Nizamuddin in Delhi ordered vegetarian meals. However, they were served non-vegetarian food by the IRCTC staff. IRCTC, who is the online ticketing partner of the Indian Railways, is also the official catering partner of national transporter.

"We have also suspended one IRCTC employee. We are taking measures to ensure incidents like this do not recur. Our focus is on the source kitchen," tweeted the IRCTC. The incident took place on Saturday and IRCTC took action against the employee on Sunday.

Passengers Rajesh Kumar Tiwari and his wife, Preeti Tiwari, had ordered vegetarian meals. "We told him that there were pieces of meat in the food. The supervisor examined the food and acknowledged its presence but stated that they didn't pack the food. It comes packed from the kitchen, and they only serve it," Tiwari said.

Furthermore, another passenger named Kritika Modi, travelling on the same train from Gwalior to Delhi, complained that she had ordered pasta and 'chole-kulche'. The pasta resembled a pasta roll, but after taking a bite, she realized it contained chicken.

She also lodged a complaint, but no action was taken. This incident ruined our entire journey, she added. The incidents of serving non-veg food to a veg passenger has dropped considerably in the recent years.