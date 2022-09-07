Indian Railways has decided to cancel 173 trains today, Wednesday, September 7, due to multiple reasons surrounding maintenance and operational concerns. Additionally, it has decided to divert 35 trains and change the originating stations for 35 trains on Wednesday. Moreover, 9 trains have also been rescheduled by the railways. Furthermore, chances are multiple trains can be cancelled on September 8 as well, based on the information on the NTES website. Numerous states, including Maharashtra, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, New Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, and Rajasthan, are impacted by the cancellation and other modifications to the railroads.

List of cancelled trains on September 7, 2022:

00113, 01605,01606, 04350, 01605, 01606, 01607, 01608, 01609, 01610, 01620, 01623, 01885, 01886, 03051, 03052, 03085, 03086, 03087, 03094, 03591, 03592, 04601, 04602, 04615, 04616, 04647, 04648, 04685, 04686, 04699, 04700, 05031, 05032, 05091, 05092, 05366, 05453, 05454, 05459, 05460, 06663, 06664, 06977, 07906, 07907, 08275, 08276, 08277, 08278, 08429, 08430, 09108 ,09109, 09110, 09113, 09483, 09484, 09497,09498, 09499, 09500, 10101, 10102, 12347, 12348, 12469, 13027, 13028, 13029, 13030, 13045, 13046, 14033, 14034,14504, 14609, 14610, 15777, 15778, 18109, 18238, 18529, 18530, 20948, 20949, 20985, 22321, 22322, 22647, 22942, 22973, 31411, 31414, 31423, 31432, 31711, 31712, 33657, 33658, 36811, 36812, 36813, 36814, 36816, 36818, 36822, 36824, 36828, 36833, 36834, 36836, 36841, 36845, 36846, 36847, 36848, 36852, 36853, 36855, 36856, 36858, 37211, 37216 37305, 37306, 37307, 37308, 37319, 37327, 37330, 37338, 37343, 37348, 37411, 37412, 37415, 37416, 37731, 37732, 37741, 37746, 37781, 37782, 37783, 37784, 37785, 37786, 37811, 37812, 37814, 37815, 37816, 37822, 37823. 37824, 37827, 37829, 37834, 37837, 37838, 37840, 37843, 37844, 37848, 37849, 37855, 37857, 52540, 52541, 52544, 52590, 52591, 52594, 72451, 72452, 01607, 01608, 01609, 01610, 01620

Check the full list here (The full list can be checked by going to the option of the exceptional train in the upper right corner on NTES website)