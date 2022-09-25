IRCTC update: Indian Railways cancels over 300 trains on September 25, full list here

Indian Railways has decided to cancel 311 trains today, September 25, for a variety of reasons related to maintenance and operational concerns. On Sunday, it has also decided to divert 42 trains and rescheduled 24 trains to match the needs of the organisation. It is to be noted that source station of 56 trains has been train changed as well. According to the information on the NTES website, multiple trains may be cancelled on September 26 as well. The cancellation and other changes to the railroads have an impact on many states, including Maharashtra, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, New Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, and Rajasthan.

List of cancelled trains on September 25:

00913, 01373 1715, 01605, 01606, 01607, 01608, 01609, 01610, 01620, 01623, 01823, 01824, 01885, 01886, 03037, 03038, 03085, 03086, 03091, 03092, 03407, 03408, 03431, 03432, 03433, 03595, 03596, 03597, 03598, 04019, 04020, 04129, 04130, 04181, 04182, 04194, 04255, 04256, 04267, 04268, 04381, 04382, 04551, 04552, 04601, 04602, 04647, 04648, 04685, 04686, 04699, 04700, 05031, 05032, 05091, 05092. 05117, 05118, 05334, 05366, 05379, 05380, 05404, 05405, 05406. 05407, 05408, 05453. 05454, 05459, 06641, 06663, 06664, 06667, 06668, 06925, 06926, 06977, 06980, 07278, 07579, 07580, 07755, 07756, 07779, 07782, 07783, 07906, 07907, 07979, 08015, 08016, 08055, 08060, 08071, 08072

Every day, Indian Railways cancels train operations for a variety of reasons. As a result, passengers are advised to check the status of their trains travelling today before embarking on their journeys. The full list can also be viewed by selecting the exceptional train option in the upper right corner of the NTES website.

Indian Railways is the most popular mode of transportation because it is cost effective and ensures that passengers arrive at their destination on time and in comfort. As India prepares to be adorned like a bride for the upcoming festivities, Indian Railways has announced the launch of special trains to provide passengers with ease and comfort of travel.